Nature Abounds, Up and Down, at Caesars Head State Park

At first glance, the Caesars Head overlook is something to behold. But when you move past those initial impressions, the state park—nestled in the northwest corner of South Carolina—is even more of a wonder.

Located near the border of North Carolina along scenic U.S. 276, Caesars Head State Park is a popular place for drivers tackling the winding mountain road to stretch their legs.

Once they see the view, though, they’re captivated, and they often want to check out the rest of the park.

“We’re known as a hiking destination, but with the park being right along the highway, people will stop to use the restroom who don’t realize the overlook is here,” said Park Manager Kathryn Gompers.

“So we get some … who weren’t anticipating going hiking, but they see the view at the overlook and decide to explore,” she said.

Caesars Head is part of South Carolina’s Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which also includes adjacent Jones Gap State Park.

Visitors can’t help but be drawn to the natural beauty of Caesars Head. And while you’re technically not far from the growing city of Greenville, in a sense you’re a world away.

“One cool aspect of this is that it is very much a wilderness experience,” Gompers said. Mountain Bridge is “South Carolina’s biggest park at 19,000 acres and counting. We’re growing all the time and acquiring new land. We’ve got more than 60 hiking trails and we’re building more.”

But let’s get back to that view for a minute.

Caesar's Head State Park

Caesars Head itself is a rock outcropping that sits on the Blue Ridge Escarpment. The elevation is roughly 3,200 feet, and the drop-off to the Piedmont below is, well, breathtaking.

“It’s about an 1,800-foot drop,” said Tim Lee, who is the park’s interpretive ranger and naturalist. “It’s very impressive, very dramatic.”

Natural wonders abound at Caesars Head. For example, it can be quite warm on a summer day out on the overlook. But when you slip down into the Devil’s Kitchen—a narrow passageway between two large rocks—the temperature drops noticeably despite a name that would suggest otherwise.

And if you like waterfalls, the Mountain Bridge definitely has some worth checking out, including Raven Cliff in Caesars Head. “It’s more than 400 feet, which makes It one of the highest in the eastern United States,” Lee said.

A 2.2 mile, moderately difficult trail leads to the falls, which is on Matthews Creek.

Rainbow Falls in Jones Gap Park, at about 100 feet, is also breathtaking.

Caesar’s Head and the rest of the Mountain Bridge are a distinct and unexpected surprise in the Palmetto State, in large part because of the ruggedness of the ridges.

“Not much of South Carolina has mountains,” Gompers said, “and that’s a unique feature.”

Jones Gap offers “very advanced hiking,” according to Gompers. “This is a wilderness area with unforgiving terrain and limited cell phone service. There are some beautiful camping sites, but they are backpack-access only, with no water or electricity.”

Good fishing can be had on the Middle Saluda River in Jones Gap. Since the stream is not stocked by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, the trout won’t be trophy size, but reeling them in will provide a challenge for anglers.

Still, visitors (about 600,000 annually) needn’t hit the trail or wade into a stream to enjoy Caesars Head or any of the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area. There is much to enjoy just from observation.

“We definitely have a pretty impressive color show in both the spring and the fall,” Lee said. “In the spring we have flowering plants, such as rhododendron and azaleas, and in the fall you get to watch the color bleed down the side of the mountain.

“The fall foliage is truly spectacular,” Lee added.

One of Lee’s main responsibilities at the park is the Hawk Watch program, which began in 1988. It’s well known within the birding community, but many park visitors are surprised to learn about it, Lee said.

He describes hawk migration as one of “nature’s most spectacular events” as thousands of hawks head south to spend winter in warmer climes. With Caesars Head located along the Appalachian Flyway, Lee says it’s an excellent observation spot.

The migration typically runs from late August to early December, with mid to late September being the peak time frame. Each year, volunteers help park workers to count hawks, with the number being reported to the Hawk Migration Association of North America and Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology.

Lee says that a number of other species, including bald eagles, osprey and merlins, are often seen during the count.

As the Hawk Watch illustrates, Caesars Head and the entire Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area is an important ecosystem. Even the name, Mountain Bridge, is significant.

“We are the bridge point—we’re here to preserve the mountains between the Poinsett Reservoir and the Table Rock Reservoir,” Gompers said, referring to two critical bodies of water in Upstate South Carolina.

“The goal, the mission of the park, is to preserve and protect these mountains for future generations,” Gompers said. “It’s definitely beautiful. There’s a reason why we’re here.”