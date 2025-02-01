Rehab Efforts Begin on Popular Smokies Trail

× Expand Renovations will enhance safety for the more than 300,000 visitors who hike Laurel Falls every year. NPS photo

The National Park Service (NPS) will begin a major rehabilitation on Laurel Falls Trail, one of the most popular trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The trail will close for 18 months starting Jan. 6, 2025, as crews make improvements to the trail and parking areas.

Through this rehabilitation, the NPS will enhance safety and the hiking experience for the more than 300,000 visitors who hike Laurel Falls every year. The park will construct new viewing platforms at the falls to improve visitor flow and reduce hazards associated with the slippery and steep area surrounding the falls. The park will also repave and widen the asphalt trail. The existing asphalt surface of the trail, first paved in 1963, is rough, uneven and includes sections with cracked and missing pavement, requiring frequent repairs. In addition, the park will install new signs and educational panels to provide guidance on wayfinding, bear safety and Leave No Trace principles.

The project will also provide critical upgrades to the trailhead parking area. These include the addition of roughly 50 parking spaces and the construction of a designated pathway with a guardrail to safely connect pedestrians to the trailhead. Improvements to the parking area are funded by recreation fee revenue from campgrounds and parking tag fees.

During the closure of Laurel Falls Trail, access to Laurel Falls will be closed from both Little River Road and the junction of Little Greenbrier Trail and Cove Mountain Trail. Furthermore, Sugarland Mountain Trail and its parking lot will also be closed, with no drop-offs or use permitted.

Other outings

During this construction, park staff encourage visitors to explore the park’s extensive network of over 800 miles of trails and recommend alternative hikes offering similar experiences to Laurel Falls. Consider these alternatives:

Baskins Creek Trail

Cove Hardwood Nature Trail.

Cove Mountain Trail to Cataract Falls

Elkmont, Cosby or Smokemont Nature Trails

Gabes Mountain Trail to Hen Wallow Falls

Metcalf Bottoms Trail/Little Brier Gap Trail to Little Greenbrier School and the Walker Sisters’ Cabin

Little River Trail

Middle Prong Trail

Sugarland Valley Nature Trail