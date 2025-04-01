× Expand The Appalachian Way

The Appalachian spirit is one of resilience. Generations of people who have called these mountains home know how to weather storms, rebuild, and come back stronger. The aftermath of Hurricane Helene tested that spirit, leaving behind destroyed communities, shattered landscapes and economic uncertainty. But in the face of devastation, communities and volunteers banded together to do what they have always done—adapt, rebuild, and keep moving forward.

They have also risen to save the beloved and world-renowned trails of the region.

Trails are more than just dirt paths through the woods; they serve as vital connections to the land, history, and community. In towns like Hot Springs, North Carolina, and Damascus, Virginia, the Appalachian Trail is an economic and cultural cornerstone, bringing thousands of visitors each year. When these trails are damaged, the impact ripples through local economies, outdoor tourism, and the very spirit of those who call these mountains home.

Hurricane Helene’s force reshaped the landscape, leaving massive debris flows, downed trees, and severe erosion in its wake. The AT suffered significant damage, particularly in sections maintained by the Carolina Mountain Club and the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club, whose work is ongoing to restore access to hikers moving through the region. Washed-out segments, impassable pathways and collapsed bridges made access nearly impossible for hikers.

Trail closures didn’t just affect hikers. The outdoor recreation industry, which contributes millions of dollars to local economies, suffered as well. Trail towns rely on the steady influx of hikers. Local outfitters, lodging owners and restaurants all felt the effects of reduced foot traffic. The economic and emotional consequences of the storm underscored just how crucial these trails are to the region’s identity and prosperity.

Despite the hardships, the spirit of resilience shines through. Michael Wright, owner of Damascus Outfitters and Adventure Damascus, has seen firsthand how Helene has upended the town’s economy.

“The A.T. is open again, but the Virginia Creeper Trail is gone, and that’s a major blow to our economy. We lost our industry. The Virginia Creeper Trail was worth millions to this community, and it’s gone,” he said.

“I used to have 50 employees, and I had to let them all go,” Wright said.

"The A.T. is open again, but the Virginia Creeper Trail is gone, and that's a major blow to our economy. We lost our industry. The Virginia Creeper Trail was worth millions to this community, and it's gone." —Michael Wright, owner of Damascus Outfitters and Adventure Damascus

While it has been rough, he said Damascus is a resilient community.

“We’ll come back.”

196 miles south along the AT from Damascus is Hot Springs, another town that is rebuilding with the same determination.

Heather Hicks, owner of Hot Springs Spa & Resort, shared a powerful example of how the disaster has brought people together.

“A lady drove from Buffalo, New York, with her two teenage sons. They camped on-site and did heavy lifting and debris removal for six days in the extreme cold. She had done section hiking and had come through Hot Springs once and fallen in love with the town. When she heard about the hurricane, she knew she had to come back. She just made that commitment with her sons to be here and to help out. It’s everything from big groups like Carolina Mountain Club to individuals who just have a calling to help a small town,” Hicks said.

She also spoke about how the disaster has forged stronger relationships within the community.

“There seems to be an alchemy of disaster that just kind of forges relationships together, and that’s been so true for this town—not only with business owners, but community members and town leadership. We’re all banded together much stronger than we were the first week of September.”

Sonya Askew of Hot Springs reflected on the community’s self-reliance. “This community is just amazingly resilient and hard-working. The day after the storm, many of us gathered in a parking lot and held a town meeting on how we were gonna fix things. That same day, people were downtown, mucking things out of flooded businesses. Just like that, there was no question that we were going to rebuild.”

She also highlighted the determination of the people in the region. “There’s a personal kind of Appalachian stubborn pride. We were like, ‘We’re going to pull up our bootstraps.’ It’s a great attitude to have because I think people are more willing to help when they see that you are also helping yourselves.”

Chris Donochod, owner of Big Pillow Brewing in Hot Springs, said in past years he had tried to visualize what a flood in the town would look like.

“I never thought I’d see four-foot standing waves coming directly at my business.” So much at the brewery was swept away.

“Our kegs are still showing up downriver in Tennessee, and people are bringing them back to us.”

"I never thought I'd see four-foot standing waves coming directly at my business. Our kegs are still showing up downriver in Tennessee, and people are bringing them back to us." —Chris Donochod, owner of Big Pillow Brewing

Kathy Herndon-Powell, regional manager for Central Virginia with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, reflected on the passion people have for the trail. “It has always been crystal clear, but what remains even clearer now is that people love this trail … and that it means so much to so many people in so many different ways.”

That love for the trail translated into immediate action. I joined CMC on one of the Fridays when they teamed up with TEHCC to help clear a section of their trail. We divided into four small sawyer crews to remove fallen trees, working in the snow on a day when the temperature never got above 25 degrees. The crews worked for hours, taking only short breaks for lunch. These were all volunteers, but they approached the work like professionals.

Franklin Tate, an associate regional director for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, praised the efforts of the Carolina Mountain Club and TEHCC. “I think it’s just that pride in having the trail open. I think that both clubs were bound and determined to not let the winter get in the way. They sprung into action because they take their roles seriously.”

He emphasized that without the dedicated clubs, vast sections of the trail would still be buried under fallen trees, making it even harder for hikers to reach trail towns like Damascus.

“So if it weren’t for the clubs, if it weren’t for the Forest Service trying to help them whenever and however they could, I think the trail would still just be covered with trees.”

Carl Fritz of the Tennessee Club reflected on the scale of the damage and the lessons learned. “It’s been eye-opening for us. We’ve never experienced anything like this before, so we are adjusting as we go.”

“I think one of the things that amazed me is we really have volunteers that want to help,” Fritz said. “Not only those in our club, but those outside our club like Carolina Mountain Club. We’ve had several folks come from northwest Ohio. They drove down for one day. Drove down nine hours in one day and drove back. So it’s amazing that people really want to help.”

Paul Curtin of the Carolina Mountain Club described the camaraderie that has developed between trail clubs.

“We saw the light at the end of the tunnel, you know, coming by the end of the year that we knew we were going to get our stuff finished up. And so I thought, you know, they took it on the chin so badly, I said we’ve got to get up there and help them. So we just started trying to go up there every other Thursday. In return, folks from Tennessee Eastman have come down to help us on our last remaining hard-hit section.”

Joe Morris of TEHCC summed it up best: “We have a lot to learn from each other, but we’re also part of the same family. I think there used to be these lines of demarcation that just don’t exist anymore. If this is going to continue to be a volunteer-led effort, then it’s going to require some cross-collaboration. If we’re going to stay ahead of this, we essentially have to help each other.”

The Appalachian Trail is more than just a footpath—it is a living, breathing connection between people and the land. The recovery from Helene has tested these communities, but it has also proven what they’ve known all along: resilience is in their blood. The work isn’t done, but neither are they. In the end, it is the Appalachian way—to pick up the pieces, put boots to the ground, and rebuild together.

