Beyond the Beaten Path

Tucked deep in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, Graham County is a hiker’s paradise. From towering ancient forests and picturesque waterfalls to wildflower-blanketed balds and shimmering lake views, these trails aren’t just walks in the woods—they’re your pathway to adventure. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful family outing or an epic backcountry trek, this list will help you discover and plan an unforgettable experience.

Lace up your boots, pack your sense of wonder—and let’s hit the trails!

Hooper Bald

Round-trip Distance: 3 miles

Difficulty: Easy (with steps)

Trailhead: Cherohala Skyway, Mile Marker 8

Step into a mountain paradise where the hills blaze with color. Hooper Bald is home to a rare native stand of flame azaleas—among the largest and most striking in the world. These fiery blossoms—from deep crimson to golden yellow—alight the landscape in June and make this a must-see destination. The blooms, however, are only one part of the magic: At nearly 5,300 feet, the trail opens up to a pastured bald. Nearby, a look-out rock frames the endless waves of Appalachian peaks as they roll toward the horizon. Pack a picnic, breathe in the crisp mountain air, and discover this stunning treasure.

Appalachian Trail (Stecoah Gap to Cheoah Bald)

Round-trip Distance: 12 miles

Difficulty: Strenuous

Trailhead: Stecoah Gap

Rising above the Nantahala Gorge, Cheoah Bald offers one of the more challenging summits in all of Western North Carolina. The ascent is demanding, but the reward is worth the effort—the 180-degree views are breathtaking on a clear day. This section of the Appalachian Trail is a full-day hike, but for an unforgettable experience, plan to camp overnight—stay at the Sassafras Gap Shelter or pitch a tent at the summit and wake up to a sunrise like no other. Start early, pack light, bring plenty of water, and get ready to collect stories you’ll tell for a lifetime.

Santeetlah Lake Trail

Round-trip Distance: 3.5-5.8 miles loops

Difficulty: Moderate or Easy

Trailhead: 4 Snowbird Road or Carver Cemetery

This trail is a dream for anyone who loves lakeside hiking. The path, hugging the shore of pristine Santeetlah Lake, meanders through lush forest and offers endless glimpses of sparkling water. The Carver Lake Cemetery trailhead is easy and peaceful—perfect for anyone looking to unwind. For a more dynamic journey, begin at the Snowbird Road trailhead and take on the rolling hills by bike before reaching the lake’s edge. Whether you bring a hammock, a fishing rod, or just a sense of wonder, one thing’s certain—you won’t want to leave.

Tsali Mouse Branch Loop Trail

Round-trip Distance: 8.7 miles

Difficulty: Moderately Challenging

Trailhead: Tsali Recreation Area

Adventure meets beauty on this scenic trail winding through the Tsali Recreation Area. As you trek along rolling hills and wide, well-maintained paths, glimpses of Fontana Lake sparkle through the trees. A short spur leads to the Mouse Branch Overlook, where hikers, bikers, and horseback riders can soak in views of the lake and the sweeping expanse of the national park. The trail offers a perfect mix of challenge and reward, and is especially great for families and those seeking a long but manageable nature adventure.

(To avoid the crowds, visit between November and March.)

Spirit Ridge Paved Trail

Round-trip Distance: 2 miles

Difficulty: Easy (Wheelchair & Stroller Accessible)

Trailhead: Cherohala Skyway

Not all great hikes require lengthy treks through rugged terrain. Spirit Ridge Trail is a perfect example of how accessibility and breathtaking views can go hand in hand. This short, paved path winds its way to a spectacular overlook, where misty mountain ridges stretch before you. Along the trail, informative signs offer stories about the region’s unique ecology and rich history. Spirit Ridge is a perfect trail for families, photographers, and anyone seeking a peaceful, awe-inspiring moment in the heart of the Nantahala National Forest.

Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest Double-Loop Trail

Round-trip Distance: 2 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Trailhead: Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest

Step into a living cathedral where ancient trees stretch toward the heavens. The Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest is one of the last remaining virgin forests in the eastern United States, home to towering poplars that have stood for centuries. As you walk this gentle double-loop trail, sunlight filters through the towering canopy, dappling the forest floor with golden light. Wildflowers bloom in the undergrowth, and the air is rich with the scent of earth and ages. This double-loop trail is short but unforgettable; an awe-inspiring journey into a world of time left untouched.

Sassafras Falls Trail

Round-trip Distance: 7.2 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Trailhead: Snowbird Wilderness Area

A waterfall lover’s dream, Sassafras Falls Trail is a hidden gem that rewards hikers with a stunning cascade nestled deep within the Snowbird Wilderness. The trail follows a gentle roadbed, winding through a peaceful forest before reaching the picturesque falls. Water tumbles over moss-covered rocks, offering the perfect spot for a peaceful break. Expect solitude, serenity, and the soothing sound of rushing water. Bring sturdy shoes and a camera—Sassafras Falls is worth every step of the journey.

Yellow Creek Falls Trail

Round-trip Distance: 0.7 miles

Difficulty: Moderate but short

Trailhead: Yellow Creek Road

Yellow Creek Falls is the ideal choice for those seeking a short, rewarding hike. This easy and well-marked trail leads to a magnificent 50-foot waterfall that plunges into a serene, clear pool. The surrounding forest, thick with rhododendrons and ferns, is a hidden paradise that’s perfect for families—with just enough adventure to keep kids entertained while remaining safe and accessible. On a warm day, the pool at the base of the falls invites hikers to dip their feet and cool off in nature’s splash zone.

Huckleberry Knob Trail

Round-trip Distance: 2.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Trailhead: Cherohala Skyway, Mile Marker 8

Huckleberry Knob isn’t just a hike—it’s an experience. As the highest point along the Cherohala Skyway, at 5,560 feet, this bald offers unparalleled 360-degree views of the Smokies. The short, gradual climb makes it accessible for almost anyone—and the payoff is worth it! On a clear day, you can see layer upon layer of mountain ridges stretching toward the horizon. Sunset hikers are treated to a fiery sky, while night visitors enjoy an unbeatable stargazing experience.

Hazel Creek Trail

Round-trip Distance: Varies

Difficulty: Moderate

Trailhead: Fontana Lake (boat access required)

Few trails start with a boat ride—but Hazel Creek Trail is no ordinary hike. The trail is accessible only by water, so you start with a scenic pontoon trip across Fontana Lake, which sets the adventurous tone before you even lace up your boots. The trail winds through historic remnants of old settlements and blends rich history with natural beauty. The surrounding forest is lush, and the creekside views are calm and serene. This off-the-beaten-path gem is a must for hikers who crave a day-long escape into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.