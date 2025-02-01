WNC Skier Shares Love of Sport with Family, Community

× 1 of 3 Expand WNC Skier Shares Love of Sport Alex Masciarelli is a member of the Ski Patrol at Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. × 2 of 3 Expand WNC Skier Shares Love of Sport A lifelong skier, Masciarelli (left) first learned how to ski on Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine (pictured). × 3 of 3 Expand WNC Skier Shares Love of Sport Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Prev Next

On the weekdays, Alex Masciarelli proudly works as principal of Junaluska Elementary School in Waynesville, North Carolina. But, on the weekends during this time of year, he’s also a member of the Ski Patrol at Cataloochee Ski Area in nearby Maggie Valley.

“With absolute confidence, I can say that being a member of Ski Patrol has supported growth in leadership skills that applies to my daytime profession,” Masciarelli said. “I’ve taken so much sage wisdom and leadership training back to my day job as a principal.”

Born and raised just outside of Boston, Massachusetts, in the suburban community of Canton, Masciarelli was just four years old when he first clicked into a pair of skies and hit the snowy slopes. It was alongside his family at storied Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine.

“My memories of those days are vivid,” Masciarelli said. “The crunch of the snow under my boots. The anticipation of putting my skis on. The sound of skis gliding over the snow and the ever-present accompaniment of the squeak of the chairlift wheels turning. Those sounds have been a constant in my life for over 45 years.”

Now 51, Masciarelli’s lifelong love for skiing has not only taken him on numerous adventures across America (New England and Montana) and abroad (Spain), it’s also become something he could share and pass on to his wife and three daughters.

“A day when the whole family is together on the mountain is so special. Riding the lifts, we catch up on many meaningful things,” Masciarelli said. “It’s fun to see our daughters skiing with the same childlike enthusiasm that I also feel—skiing is the one thing that we all still share.”

Though Masciarelli has been skiing for decades, it wasn’t until about 14 years ago when he was asked if he was interested at all in being on Ski Patrol at Cataloochee. Curious as to the prospect of doing so, Masciarelli signed up for a “Ski with a Patroller” weekend and was immediately hooked on the notion of joining the team.

“The mere possibility [of Ski Patrol] took my love of skiing to the next level,” Masciarelli said. “Marrying my desire to help others with something I have loved most of my life.”

In February 2013, Masciarelli became an official Alpine Patroller and received the trademark red jacket. He passed numerous tests, including the Outdoor Emergency Care (OEC) medical course and on-hill training. Three years ago, Masciarelli was named as a Team Leader on one of three rotating weekend groups.

“We address everything from improving efficiency of procedures to recruiting and training the next generation of patrollers,” Masciarelli said. “I’m now patrolling alongside adult children of former patrollers, who I watched grow up at Cataloochee with my own daughters. That’s pretty darn cool.”

And each year, as winter slowly creeps in, the temperature drops and the snowflakes begin to cascade down upon the mountains of Western North Carolina, the excitement of another season at Cataloochee Ski Area grows within Masciarelli’s heart and soul.

“Being on the mountain is a multisensory experience,” Masciarelli said. “It’s everything I love. Smell of frosty air and the cold woods. Sounds of the snow, wind over the ridgetops, creak of the trees. Views of faraway mountains. As fall leans towards cold, I look forward to experiencing Cataloochee in these ways—no two seasons are ever the same.”