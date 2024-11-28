1 of 10
Tim Batchelor, Blairsville, Georgia
Photo Essay, December 2024
Tank.
2 of 10
Jeffany Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee
Photo Essay, December 2024
Hello, kitty.
3 of 10
Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
Photo Essay, December 2024
Alli P the pup at three months old.
4 of 10
Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
Photo Essay, December 2024
Alli P (Miss Photogenic) full grown and totally obnoxious.
5 of 10
P. Yantko, Swannanoa, North Carolina
Photo Essay, December 2024
Leo always enjoyed chillin’ in the afternoon sun in Swannanoa.
6 of 10
Tony Fontaine, Canton, North Carolina
Photo Essay, December 2024
Mars says good morning.
7 of 10
Clinton Bugg
Photo Essay, December 2024
Hunt terriers Blu (left) and Cricket.
8 of 10
Jon Wheaton, Blue Ridge, Georgia
Photo Essay, December 2024
Lucky the Golden Retriever.
9 of 10
Peggy Sherman
Photo Essay, December 2024
Milo, Best Friend Extraordinaire.
10 of 10
Ruth Ryan, Dunedin, Florida
Photo Essay, December 2024
Marlin visiting Pittman Center, Tennessee.
A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos. For updates on photo essay themes and more content from around the region, follow us on Facebook or subscribe to our bi-monthly print edition.