Photo Essay, December 2024

Tim Batchelor, Blairsville, Georgia

Tank.

Jeffany Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee

Hello, kitty.

Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio

Alli P the pup at three months old.

Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio

Alli P (Miss Photogenic) full grown and totally obnoxious.

P. Yantko, Swannanoa, North Carolina

Leo always enjoyed chillin’ in the afternoon sun in Swannanoa.

Tony Fontaine, Canton, North Carolina

Mars says good morning.

Clinton Bugg

Hunt terriers Blu (left) and Cricket.

Jon Wheaton, Blue Ridge, Georgia

Lucky the Golden Retriever.

Peggy Sherman

Milo, Best Friend Extraordinaire.

Ruth Ryan, Dunedin, Florida

Marlin visiting Pittman Center, Tennessee.

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos. For updates on photo essay themes and more content from around the region, follow us on Facebook or subscribe to our bi-monthly print edition.