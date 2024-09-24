Photo Essay, October 2024

1 of 11
View of Linville Gorge from the Mountains-to-Sea Trail near Table Rock Mountain. Joani Robson
Cows in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain. Keith Passmore, Ocoee, Tennessee
An elk in a field next to the park road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Peggy Sherman
The color of autumn on a Smokies mountainside. Kaye Gatlin
Pumpkins at Jeter Mountain Farm and Orchard, a 400-acre farm in Hendersonville. Joani Robson
On the Blue Ridge Parkway, north of Mabry Mill, this cabin faces south toward the valley below as the sun sets to end another fall day. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
One of the waterfalls on the 2.4-mile loop around the Deep Creek area in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kaye Gatlin
The view from Newfound Gap at the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. Leanna and Joe Litrenta, New Castle, Pennsylvania
Autumn accents the water at Looking Glass Falls near Brevard, North Carolina. Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
Tuckaseegee River. Greg Passmore
An injured eagle recovers at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The fog was so dense my wife and I were the sole visitors at the park. The animal habitat and the swinging bridge were void of people, but full of mystery as the fog enshrouded flora and fauna in stillness. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
