Photo Essay, October 2024





View of Linville Gorge from the Mountains-to-Sea Trail near Table Rock Mountain. Joani Robson





Cows in the shadow of Sugarloaf Mountain. Keith Passmore, Ocoee, Tennessee





An elk in a field next to the park road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Peggy Sherman





The color of autumn on a Smokies mountainside. Kaye Gatlin





Pumpkins at Jeter Mountain Farm and Orchard, a 400-acre farm in Hendersonville. Joani Robson





On the Blue Ridge Parkway, north of Mabry Mill, this cabin faces south toward the valley below as the sun sets to end another fall day. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio





One of the waterfalls on the 2.4-mile loop around the Deep Creek area in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Kaye Gatlin





The view from Newfound Gap at the border of Tennessee and North Carolina. Leanna and Joe Litrenta, New Castle, Pennsylvania





Autumn accents the water at Looking Glass Falls near Brevard, North Carolina. Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina





Tuckaseegee River. Greg Passmore





An injured eagle recovers at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The fog was so dense my wife and I were the sole visitors at the park. The animal habitat and the swinging bridge were void of people, but full of mystery as the fog enshrouded flora and fauna in stillness. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio

