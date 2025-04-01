× 1 of 6 Expand Photo Essay, April 2025 Father and son Justin and Henry Truax, from Charlotte, North Carolina, hiked a trail in the North Carolina mountains on a windy day and found a nice perch with a great view. Jeff Truax, Lenoir, North Carolina × 2 of 6 Expand Photo Essay, April 2025 Halloween time at Dollywood is a favorite time in the Smokies. Teresa Eblin × 3 of 6 Expand Photo Essay, April 2025 Stunning vistas in Cades Cove showcase nature’s beauty. Shellie Drollman, Maryville, Tennessee × 4 of 6 Expand Photo Essay, April 2025 Triple falls in Dupont State Park, North Carolina. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee × 5 of 6 Expand Photo Essay, April 2025 It was awesome to see some snow in the mountains in recent months. Greg W. Passmore, Bryson City, North Carolina × 6 of 6 Expand Photo Essay, April 2025 Enjoying s’mores in the gazebo at a cabin near Qualla. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio Prev Next

Thank you to our readers for sharing! To contribute to our photo essay, email your high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.