Photo Essay, April 2025

Father and son Justin and Henry Truax, from Charlotte, North Carolina, hiked a trail in the North Carolina mountains on a windy day and found a nice perch with a great view. Jeff Truax, Lenoir, North Carolina

Halloween time at Dollywood is a favorite time in the Smokies. Teresa Eblin

Stunning vistas in Cades Cove showcase nature’s beauty.  Shellie Drollman, Maryville, Tennessee

Triple falls in Dupont State Park, North Carolina. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee

It was awesome to see some snow in the mountains in recent months. Greg W. Passmore, Bryson City, North Carolina

Enjoying s’mores in the gazebo at a cabin near Qualla. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio

Thank you to our readers for sharing! To contribute to our photo essay, email your high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.

