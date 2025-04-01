1 of 6
Photo Essay, April 2025
Father and son Justin and Henry Truax, from Charlotte, North Carolina, hiked a trail in the North Carolina mountains on a windy day and found a nice perch with a great view. Jeff Truax, Lenoir, North Carolina
Halloween time at Dollywood is a favorite time in the Smokies. Teresa Eblin
Stunning vistas in Cades Cove showcase nature’s beauty. Shellie Drollman, Maryville, Tennessee
Triple falls in Dupont State Park, North Carolina. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee
It was awesome to see some snow in the mountains in recent months. Greg W. Passmore, Bryson City, North Carolina
Enjoying s’mores in the gazebo at a cabin near Qualla. Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
Thank you to our readers for sharing! To contribute to our photo essay, email your high-resolution images to editor@smliv.com.