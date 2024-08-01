1 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
Mile High overlook on Heintooga Road, on the way to Balsam Mountain. Leanne Bonning
2 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
Fall splendor on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
3 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
A squirrel enjoys lunch on Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Paul Pollino
4 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
The wildflowers were invigorating on the winding ride down from Balsam Mountain Campground. Leanne Bonning
5 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
Mingus Mill stands majestically in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee
6 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
A lone cyclist climbs the Blue Ridge Parkway near Pisgah Inn. Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
7 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
An inviting bridge on a trail to Mt. Le Conte. Paul Pollino
8 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
The photographer’s wife taking a break from a motorcycle ride in early June as she photographs the scenery. Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
9 of 9
Photo essay, August 2024
A copse of trees in a curved path on a climb to Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Paul Pollino
A special thanks to our readers for sharing their images! For updates on photo essay themes and more content from around the region, follow us on Facebook or subscribe to our bi-monthly print edition.