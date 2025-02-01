Photo Essay, February 2025

1 of 10
Tremont area in early fall. Katrina Awbery
Taken on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the area of Water Rock Knob, October 2023. Theresa Soles , Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
Sunset from the cliffs at Mount LeConte. Eric Lee, Seymour, Tennessee.
An image captured during a family trip to the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area over the summer. Natalie Tucker, Star City, Indiana.
Sunrise at Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Eric Lee, Seymour, Tennessee.
This is just one our favorite places so far, the Pinnacle Overlook that offers views of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. Tonya and Jared Ackerman, Battle Creek, Michigan.
“Clinging to a hill” photo taken at “the sinks” on the road to Cades Cove. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee.
A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos. For updates on photo essay themes and more content from around the region, follow us on Facebook or subscribe to our bi-monthly print edition.