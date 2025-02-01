× 1 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 Tremont area in early fall. Katrina Awbery × 2 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 Taken on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the area of Water Rock Knob, October 2023. Theresa Soles , Maggie Valley, North Carolina. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 Sunset from the cliffs at Mount LeConte. Eric Lee, Seymour, Tennessee. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 An image captured during a family trip to the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area over the summer. Natalie Tucker, Star City, Indiana. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 Sunrise at Cataloochee Ranch in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Eric Lee, Seymour, Tennessee. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 An image captured during a family trip to the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area over the summer. Natalie Tucker, Star City, Indiana. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 Sunset from the cliffs at Mount LeConte. Eric Lee, Seymour, Tennessee. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 This is just one our favorite places so far, the Pinnacle Overlook that offers views of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. Tonya and Jared Ackerman, Battle Creek, Michigan. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 “Clinging to a hill” photo taken at “the sinks” on the road to Cades Cove. Bob Joralemon, Bartlett, Tennessee. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo Essay, February 2025 Sunset from the cliffs at Mount LeConte. Eric Lee, Seymour, Tennessee. Prev Next

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos.