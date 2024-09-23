× Expand 48 Hours in Pigeon Forge with the Kids

Nestled five miles north of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pigeon Forge is an activity-packed gem of a town in Sevier County, Tennessee. Families from around the globe flock to Pigeon Forge to enjoy the many attractions as well as the beautiful mountain scenery. Recently, my sons and I had 48 hours to do something adventurous. We chose to spend that time in Pigeon Forge, which is one of those destinations that’s great for a weeklong stay or a short one- or two-day trip.

Dollywood, of course

Dollywood is perhaps the most popular attraction in this part of Tennessee, so that was on the schedule first thing. Our family loves amusement parks and we’ve been visiting Dollywood since my boys, now 12 and 15, were small. Compared to the many parks we’ve experienced across the country, Dollywood is one of my favorites because no matter how high the temperature gets, the shady nature of Dollywood’s property makes it feel cooler.

I’m always impressed with the upkeep and the staff at Dollywood. The park is well-maintained, and rides, shows, food vendors, shops and attractions are changed and added routinely, which keeps things fresh.

The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and seems happy to be there. Throughout the year, Dollywood offers events tailored to each season. It is currently hosting the annual Harvest Festival, where the park is transformed into a stunning autumn setting surrounded by the natural fall colors of the Smoky Mountains.

Additionally, anything christened with the energy of Dolly Parton is bound to feel good to the soul, and Dolly’s vibrant spark is palpable. Along with the thrilling rides, entertaining shows and other activities, The Dolly Parton Experience is a relatively new attraction featuring a number of interactive elements highlighting Dolly’s journey from Locust Ridge to her status as a worldwide megastar. The multi-faceted Dolly Parton Experience includes exhibits which span her iconic career, the inspiration and culminations of her dreams, family stories and relics, and a curated exhibit that highlights her signature style. If you’re lucky, you may even see Dolly herself, as she occasionally stops by to visit with fans or be the grand marshal in one of the parades.

Mountain Coasters & Educational Attractions

Mountain coasters have exploded in popularity over the past few years, especially with kids and teens, so we ventured to two different mountain coasters during our trip. This type of coaster uses the natural elevation changes to create an exciting ride where the speed is controlled by the rider.

We rode the Lost Mine Mountain Coaster and the Rocky Top Mountain Coaster. The boys found them to be super fun while I found them to be relaxing. For me, mountain coasters are much smoother and easy going than a traditional roller coaster, and the views from the top are breathtaking.

If you need a break from the elements, Pigeon Forge offers no shortage of indoor fun, whether you’re aiming for physical or cerebral stimulation. During our 48-hour trip, we visited WonderWorks, Hollywood Wax Museum, Beyond the Lens and Magiquest.

With over 100 hands-on exhibits, WonderWorks is a science-focused indoor amusement park. Beyond the Lens calls their type of fun “techno-tainment,” where technology and entertainment collide.

At Beyond the Lens, we partook in their regular activities along with FlyRide, an immersive experience where you soar over lakes, mountains, cities, oceans and more in a suspended, free-floating multi-person ride.

We also visited the Hollywood Wax Museum, where you get up close and personal with wax sculptures that look shockingly like the real superstars.

After a long day of mountain coasters and other venues, we weren’t sure how long we would stay at MagiQuest, but it ended up being so enjoyable, we did three of their four attractions. We used wands to explore mystical lands on quests, played pirate mini-golf, and wound our way through the mirror maze. This last activity took me back to my own teenage days when my friends and I found ourselves in those old mirror mazes at local carnivals and county fairs.

The Island in Pigeon Forge

I’d heard great things about the Island in Pigeon Forge, but until this trip, had yet to visit myself. The island is filled with attractions, shops, restaurants, music and a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel. When we arrived we’d already spent a day frolicking around other attractions, but we found our second wind once we saw all of the excitement. We traversed the ropes course, played games in the arcade, and ate at Mellow Mushroom pizza, and capped the evening off by riding the Ferris wheel.

Prior to the island, we visited nearby Mountain Monster, which is in the parking lot of the shopping center that houses the Nike Clearance Store. Mountain Monster is a three-ride attraction perfect for the most courageous thrill seekers. The attraction includes the Monster Drop, Monster Swing and Monster Launch. The reason these rides are thrilling is because they fall, swing and drop 200 feet. My boys were brave enough to try all three, while I found the courage to ride the Monster Drop and the Monster Launch. I have to admit, the adrenaline coursing through my veins felt pretty good.

Although my boys and I barely slowed down to eat during our two day whirlwind adventure in Pigeon Forge, we had a blast. It reminded me of all this mountain town has to offer.