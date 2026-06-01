Dance, Paddle & Sip Your Way Across Northeast Tennessee

In the northeast tip of Tennessee, rugged mountains shape daily life and most roads lead you to something interesting. It’s where events of the past are celebrated, and new stories are always welcome.

Across these eight counties that make up the core of the old State of Franklin, stories old and new are performed, celebrated, and passed along, whether in a nostalgic show at The Jackson Theatre in Jonesborough, at a mountain festival in Johnson City, or as you find yourself dancing to music that was born on Bristol’s State Street.

You can also head out to find something a little wilder, whether that’s climbing into the clouds atop Roan Mountain, riding a UTV through rugged wilderness near Mountain City, tasting Kingsport’s Long Island Iced Tea Trail, or simply enjoying a lazy dip in the Nolichucky River in Erwin.

In Northeast Tennessee, these destinations can help you forge a new chapter to your life story.

Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The award-winning Birthplace of Country Music Museum tells the rich story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions through glorious sight and sound. Modern, interactive permanent exhibits, evocative theater experiences, artifacts and rich displays make the story of country music’s “big bang” come alive. The Smithsonian-affliated museum also houses an intimate, state-of-the-art theater and a special exhibits gallery, and hosts multiple educational events. Community programs include: Speaker Sessions, Square Dances, Songwriters Circle, Bluegrass Jams, Museum Story Time, JAM Kids, and more. birthplaceofcountrymusic.org

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is the annual music festival that will take place in historic downtown Bristol for the 25th time later this year from September 11-13. The three-day festival features a diversity of performers in recognition of the fact that the 1927 Bristol Sessions were influenced by and impacted many genres of music in America, and that the roots of this music have grown deep and spread wide. Each year, the festival hosts numerous bands on multiple indoor and outdoor stages in downtown Bristol. Three days. Two States. One Reunion. bristolrhythm.com

Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians, Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience where nature and discovery go hand in hand. As the largest city-owned park in the state of Tennessee, this 3,788-acre preserve invites visitors to hike wooded trails, take a barge ride across the serene reservoir, or see native wildlife like wolves, bobcats and raptors. At its heart, the state-of-the-art planetarium delivers immersive shows that bring the night sky to life in stunning detail. Families will love the hands-on nature programs that make learning feel like an adventure. Whether you’re exploring by day or stargazing by night, Bays Mountain Park is a must-visit destination that captures the spirit of Northeast Tennessee’s natural beauty.

Long Island Iced Tea Trail

Sip your way through a true taste of Tennessee on Kingsport’s Long Island Iced Tea Trail, a uniquely local experience rooted in the region’s surprising claim to fame. Born from a Prohibition-era recipe created right here in Kingsport, this legendary drink has inspired a trail that blends history, flavor and creativity. Participating restaurants, bars and breweries put their own twist on the classic cocktail, with non-alcoholic options as well, making it accessible for every kind of traveler. Along the way, visitors can explore downtown shops, meet local makers, and discover the stories behind this iconic beverage. It’s more than a drink, it’s a flavorful journey through Kingsport’s culture, perfect for foodies, history buffs, and anyone looking to experience something unexpected.

Visit Tennessee’s Oldest Town

Jonesborough, founded in 1779, is Tennessee’s oldest town and offers a unique blend of rich history and vibrant small-town charm. Visitors can explore a lively downtown filled with local shops, restaurants, and a thriving arts scene, including performances at the International Storytelling Center. The town comes alive year-round with beloved events like the National Storytelling Festival, Jonesborough Days, and Christmas in Olde Jonesborough. Whether you are planning a weekend getaway or a day trip, Jonesborough delivers a memorable experience full of culture, community, and charm.

Experience the Jackson Theatre

Located in the heart of historic downtown Jonesborough, The Jackson Theatre is a beautifully restored venue that blends historic charm with a vibrant entertainment experience. Originally opened in the 1920s, the theatre has long been a cherished part of the community, bringing people together through live performances and events. Guests can enjoy live music, comedy shows, film screenings, and more in an intimate setting. Whether you are planning a date night or a night out with friends, The Jackson Theatre offers a memorable experience in Tennessee’s oldest town.

A Scenic Ride Through Greene County

Join the 2026 Bike Ride Across Greene County on Sunday, October 25, for a scenic ride through East Tennessee’s autumn landscape. Departing from the Greene County Partnership office at 8:30 a.m., cyclists choose between the 23-mile Sprint, the 40-mile Roadrunner, or the 68-mile Classic. These routes wind through historic Greeneville and along the Nolichucky River, offering a mix of gentle climbs and quiet country roads. As the final event of the Appalachian Autumn Festival, the ride celebrates the community’s vibrant seasonal beauty. discovergreenevilletn.com

Above the Clouds at Roan Mountain

Perched at over 5,500 feet on the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, the Rhododendron Gardens and Carver’s Gap along Roan Mountain State Park offer a high-alpine escape that feels more like the Scottish Highlands than the American South. Roan Mountain offers a dramatic mountaintop experience that shifts beautifully with the seasons, from the vibrant June rhododendron blooms to the shimmering winter rime ice. Traverse this section of the Appalachian Trail for 360-degree views that remain spectacular whether covered in summer wildflowers or autumn gold. The nearby Rhododendron Gardens provide accessible, paved paths through ancient shrub forests that feel like a misty, prehistoric world year-round. Because the elevation stays significantly cooler than the valley, it serves as a refreshing summer escape and a snowy wonderland for cross-country skiing in the winter. No matter the month, the ever-changing weather and rugged landscape make it one of the most iconic destinations in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Meet the Mountains Festival

Meet the Mountains is Northeast Tennessee’s premier outdoor recreation festival. Held on the lakefront at Winged Deer Park, this free festival invites people to dive into the adventure that defines Northeast Tennessee. Guests can try activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, mountain biking, climbing, and zip-lining while enjoying live music, local food trucks and vendors, and scenic views of the surrounding Appalachian Mountains. Education clinics and on-site events round out the experience, making Meet the Mountains a one stop shop for outdoor adventures.

Trailblazing at Doe Mountain Recreation Area

Spanning 8,700 acres of rugged Tennessee wilderness, Doe Mountain Recreation Area is a premiere multi-use destination known for its massive 120-mile trail network. Whether you are navigating the mountain by UTV, mountain bike, or on foot, the terrain offers everything from leisurely forest rambles to technical “black diamond” climbs.

Summer visitors can explore lush hardwood canopies, scale the Kettle Foot Fire Tower for panoramic three-state views, or test their aim at the onsite archery and axe-throwing ranges. Open year-round, the park serves as a massive outdoor playground where the scenery shifts from vibrant spring blooms to crisp autumn shows.

BONUS! Adventure and Relaxation on the Nolichucky River

Carving its way through the Appalachian Mountains, the Nolichucky River in Erwin delivers exciting and scenic river experiences in the Southeast.

Flowing from the high peaks of North Carolina into the rolling valleys of Unicoi County, the river offers heart-pounding whitewater to peaceful stretches perfect for floating and fishing. Adventure seekers can tackle the legendary Nolichucky Gorge, where powerful Class III and IV rapids create an unforgettable whitewater surrounded by towering cliffs. For a more relaxed pace, calmer sections of the river invite paddlers to explore by canoe, kayak, or paddle board. Anglers will find excellent opportunities to cast for smallmouth bass and other native species in the river’s clear, cool waters. And for those who simply want to unwind, the Nolichucky’s banks provide idyllic spots to spread out a picnic blanket, skip stones, and enjoy the soothing sounds of the river flowing through one of Tennessee’s most beautiful landscapes.