Discover more Biltmore as a Passholder!

George Vanderbilt created Biltmore, his magnificent private estate in Asheville, NC, as a haven where family and friends could relax and spend time together away from the cares of the world. Today, his descendants welcome you with that same spirit of gracious hospitality.

From the spacious halls of America's Largest Home® to our historic gardens, grounds, and 8,000-acre Blue Ridge Mountain backyard, you'll enjoy exclusive access to everything Biltmore offers.

Explore Biltmore House to discover treasures collected from around the world. Throughout this extraordinary family home, priceless art, furnishings and tapestries reflect the height of late 19th-century Gilded Age style. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, the foremost architect in the world at that time, Biltmore House showcases the culmination of his vision and design that continues to inspire guests today.

The estate’s glorious grounds were planned by Frederick Law Olmsted, known as the father of American landscape architecture. Olmsted designed Biltmore’s spectacular setting with formal and informal gardens, open woodland meadows, and acres of managed forests that stretch away on all sides.

Annual Passholders can wander through Olmsted’s living masterpiece, including miles of biking and hiking trails across Biltmore’s 8,000-acre backyard. Whether you’re enjoying beautiful spring blooms, lush summer landscapes, fall leaf-peeping, or the frosty cheer of winter holidays, every season transforms the property into a wonderland you’ll want to visit again and again.

When you purchase your Annual Pass, you'll receive exclusive benefits we reserve just for Passholders, like early access to the estate before it opens to regular guests, the ability to bring your children 16 and younger for free, special discounts on dining, shopping, overnight stays and significant savings on Pass renewal each year.

In addition, your Pass purchase also helps support Biltmore’s mission to preserve this National Historic Landmark for future generations. The upkeep can be extensive on a destination that includes a 250-room French chateau and acres of historic gardens and grounds, but many believe the estate is well worth preserving.

