Knoxville’s Dogwood Arts is synonymous with Spring

Spring in the Appalachian region is marked by the striking white blossoms of the dogwood tree. Known for its resilience and beauty, this tree has long held symbolic and literal value. Native Americans used its strong wood for tools and weapons, and its bark was widely utilized in the South, especially during the Civil War, as a quinine substitute for treating malaria. In Christian tradition, its blossoms represent the crucifixion, resurrection and purity, blooming around Easter. Associated with renewal and strength in adversity, the dogwood was cherished by early settlers, is beloved by modern gardeners, and captures the admiration of most everyone who sets eyes on those four-petal flowers in their varying shades of white, pink or red.

The indigenous tree is celebrated in Knoxville, Tennessee, by Dogwood Arts, a non-profit organization supported by sponsors, grants, local government, and private donors. Dogwood Arts has a 70-year history of promoting arts, culture, and environmental stewardship, while boosting East Tennessee’s economy. Throughout the year, the organization hosts some 20 events and programs that enrich the community.

“Dogwood Arts has been a beloved community tradition since 1955, growing from a local beautification project into a nationally recognized, year-round celebration of art, culture, and natural beauty,” says Shannon Herron, the marketing and creative director of the organization.

“Our small-but-mighty staff and army of dedicated volunteers are gearing up for another blooming East Tennessee spring with events and programs that the entire family can enjoy.”

The arts organization can trace its history back to an insult.

In 1947, John Gunther’s book Inside U.S.A. called Knoxville the “ugliest city” in America. As one would expect, the city responded with shock and outrage. Loye Miller, then editor of the Knoxville News-Sentinel, suggested in an editorial that the city save its indignation and put its energy into proving Gunther and other critics wrong.

In 1955, a group of concerned citizens and members of the Knoxville Garden Club, led by Betsey Creekmore, Martha Ashe and Betsy Goodson, began a civic beautification project—the Dogwood Trails.

The idea was to highlight a driving trail that featured and celebrated the beautiful pink and white dogwood trees that lined neighborhood streets in and around Knoxville. Early project members put their hearts and souls into organizing the first trail through Knoxville’s Sequoyah Hills neighborhood, identifying beautiful tree-filled yards for the best photographs, and at times suggesting that homeowners plant more dogwoods for future beauty.

Holston Hills followed as a trail in 1956, and Fountain City, Chapman Highway, and Westmoreland in 1957. Today, there are over 90 miles of distinct dogwood trails in 13 neighborhoods across the city.

First trees, then a festival

In 1959, Knoxville News-Sentinel columnist Carson Brewer suggested the creation of a dogwood festival in town, inspired by Cosby, Tennessee’s ramp festival. The Chamber of Commerce and Junior League each contributed $20,000, funding the first annual festival in 1961.

In the late 1960s, the festival was struggling financially, said Susan Brackney, co-chair of the 1965 festival. “Bob Hope saved us. In 1970 we brought him to town to do a show, knowing it was sink or swim,” she said. His appearance raised enough money to keep the festival going.

The festival planners learned from that, and the next year they brought Johnny Cash to town. Elvis Presley was the main attraction in 1972.

Over the years, top entertainment has regularly benefited the community and helped fund the festival, including Elton John rocking the Thompson-Boling Arena in 1997 at a Dogwood Arts Festival benefit.

Other big names that have appeared during the festival include Jimmy Buffett, Toni Braxton, and Kenny G.

Betsey Creekmore, an early visionary for the springtime festival and the daughter of the Betsey Creekmore who helped originate the Dogwood Trails, serves as a member of the Dogwood Arts Advisory Board. She said much of the credit for the early success of the trails and festival goes to the city’s newspaper. “Their support was vitally important,” she said.

“For 70 spring seasons, Dogwood Arts has enhanced our joy,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “We celebrate the natural beauty that we’re blessed with. But Dogwood Arts also gives us opportunities to see the good, cherish our friends and neighbors, and build community.”

Events across the city

In April, visitors and residents can explore the Dogwood Trails across all areas of Knoxville. Look for “Open Garden” and “Camera Site” signs along the trails. Pink lines are painted along each Dogwood Trail to direct visitors through the blooming neighborhoods. The City of Knoxville uses around 100 gallons of custom-blended paint annually to ensure the trails remain bright pink throughout the spring season.

Trailheads can be located on maps at dogwoodarts.com/trails.

The Spring Featured Gardens offers self-guided tours of various local gardens, from historic locations to urban spaces.

“One of our favorite garden events is Featured Gardens Weekend, held April 12-13 this year. Three magnificent private gardens will be open for touring. For garden enthusiasts, these exceptional properties are a ‘must-see’ during this one special weekend of the year,” said Vicki Williams-Baumgartner, the Trails and Gardens program manager.

The Art in Public Places Program includes a nationally recognized sculpture exhibition and a rapidly expanding mural initiative that adds character and beauty to the city’s streets and public spaces. Inspiration can be found around every corner, down every alley, and on the sidewalks. The annual sculpture exhibition includes artists from across the country, with sculpture placements in Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, and Alcoa.

The mural program beautifies public spaces, provides opportunities for local and regional artists to create new artwork, and improves access to the arts for everyone. Since 2019, Dogwood Arts has funded the creation and restoration of over 65 murals in Knoxville—solidifying the community’s reputation as a must-visit destination to experience art of all kinds.

Dogwood Arts has expanded the mural program with the addition of KnoxWalls at Emory Place, a brand-new public art destination in North Knoxville, walkable and just minutes from the historic Old City. KnoxWalls includes more than 7,000 square feet of large-scale, permanent murals by prominent artists from across the country.

The Dogwood Arts Festival, scheduled for April 25-27, is at World’s Fair Park. The event includes over 100 fine art vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities on the Performance Lawn. That Saturday and Sunday will include live music, dance performances and other activities on the Amphitheatre Stage, as well as local makers and community organizations along the waterfront.

“One of the reasons Dogwood Arts has been around for so long is its ability as an organization to adapt and change to the growing needs and wants of the community. We’ve introduced new programs, pruned where we needed to, and maintained a reputation of excellence throughout the entire process,” Herron said.

The diversity of events ensures that there is something for everyone, from children to adults, and from novices to experienced art and nature enthusiasts. The festival emphasizes the importance of environmental stewardship, encouraging the community to participate in Bazillion Blooms, their annual tree-planting campaign, thus ensuring the longevity of the springtime celebration for years to come.

“While you can’t beat the draw of events like Chalk Walk and Featured Gardens, I’m also excited about some of our new programs like Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival, the newest addition to music programming at Dogwood Arts. The 2025 event on May 10 will feature Charley Crockett, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Willow Avalon, Devon Gilfillian, Southern Avenue, and Cruz Contreras & The Black Lillies,” Herron said.

“A great number of people lend their hearts, their skills, their time and their muscles to make Dogwood Arts so special. I thank the Dogwood Arts leadership, staff, their hundreds of volunteers, and the homeowners who lovingly beautify the trails, as well as all the city employees who contribute critical support and expertise,” says Mayor Kincannon.

If John Gunther were alive and visited Knoxville today, he would undoubtedly write a more favorable portrayal of the city. But his words still sting Knoxville’s collective pride to this day. The city is home to a rich arts community and many festivals throughout the year that make Knoxville people say it’s a great place to live, work, and play.

Dogwood Arts Events

Art in Public Places: Sculpture & Mural Programs

Art Kits for Kids: Education and Art Supplies

First Friday Art Walk Exhibitions

Chalk Walk

Dogwood Arts Festival

Regional Art Exhibition at the Emporium

Youth Art Programs: Synergy, Epiphone Guitar Design Contest, A Very Special Arts Festival

Bazillion Blooms: Tree Planting Campaign

Dogwood Trails – 90 miles in 13 neighborhoods

Spring Featured Gardens

House & Garden Show

Southern Skies Music & Whiskey Festival

Maker Exchange

Dates can be found at www.dogwoodarts.com.