What's old is new

Turning history into history-in-the-making is not a job for the faint of heart. Just ask James and Amanda Keith. The soft spoken, dream-filled couple saw the opportunity to create just such a transformation with their purchase of the 192-year-old NuWray Hotel in rural Burnsville, North Carolina.

Having facilitated the restoration of two historic buildings in Greensboro, North Carolina, they came to the project with a healthy dollop of experience. Although James’ doctorate from UNC-Greensboro is in conducting music, his bachelor’s degree is in historic auto renovation. He and Amanda orchestrated their first historic renovation in their own home. “I had gotten into the restaurant business while I was in grad school, living in the historic district,” James notes. “While we were working on our home, I also got my electrician’s license.”

Once the couple completed the project, they landmarked it through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. As they settled into their newly restored space, they discovered they enjoyed hosting guests. “We decided a bed and breakfast was something we could do together,” Amanda said. The restoration and operation of the Greensboro-based Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast seemed a natural fit. Both held other jobs while running the inn together.

“There came a time when we decided we were ready to go full-in,” Amanda said. “We started looking for a bigger project. As soon as we saw the NuWray, we could tell it needed love. “If it wasn’t repaired soon, I had no doubt the structure would have given way,” James said.

Built in 1833 and recognized as the oldest continually operating hotel in North Carolina, the stately three-story inn, with its rocking chair-lined veranda that begs locals and tourists alike to sit a spell, was also known as the Grand Dame of Burnsville.

“We fell in love with this small town,” James said. “Our vision was to give this beloved community structure another century or two.” Amanda said their goal was to “pump some life back into it while creating a lovely quality of life here for ourselves.”

A deeper, more intimate knowledge of the project was amassed as they worked, especially as community members regularly reached out to share their memories. “This building was important to Burnsville,” James said. “We came ready to listen to the many stories and concerns and were equally prepared to explain why we were doing what we were doing.”

“We know the original front corner of the house was built in 1833,” Amanda notes. “Then there were three phases of expansion we’ve been trying to piece together. We do know the last expansion took place in 1915.”

To say the project has been riddled with challenges is an understatement. The Keiths bought the building in 2021, during Covid, and were still under construction when Hurricane Helene pummeled the region. “In hindsight, our timing couldn’t have been worse,” Amanda said. Not only was the cost of materials astronomical, but then there were a host of supply chain delays.

Beyond the unplanned costs and delays was the discovery of the building’s poor condition.

“We’ve been in lots of older buildings and have seen an assortment of problems, but were taken by surprise at the extent of just how many issues were covered up here,” James said. The dining room, for example, had four layers of ceiling. Some rooms had multiple walls with several layers of wallpaper and flooring. “Clearly, it had been easier to add a layer rather than replace what existed. The structure was being weighed down by all that. Once we removed the layers, we saw the extent of structural decay—the building really was in danger of falling over,” he said.

Little of the work was straightforward. “We kept plans loose because our crew had to get in there and see what was actually happening,” James said. “I was amazed how game they were and how often they came up with great ideas to mitigate whatever challenges arose. The thing of it is … there’s no going back once you’re into a restoration project like this.”

Of course, neither Amanda nor James would want to go back. Despite the myriad challenges, there has been an abundance of rich discoveries. Covered over, hand-painted murals, a copy of a hotel cookbook from the 1930s, and an antique washing machine are just a few of their fabulous finds. One of the greatest treasures was the secret plastered-in room in the corner of the third floor where workers uncovered two late-1800 crates filled with old sheet music and family artifacts. “We will be sending these to the state to archive,” Amanda said.

Through old photographs, the couple became curious about Will Roland, a Black chef in the early 20th century who perfected a method for curing and smoking the hams that were included in so many of the NuWray’s recipes.

They not only have been honored to meet Will’s octogenarian granddaughter, Laverne, but they also hosted two family reunions at their in-house ‘Roland’s Bar.’

“We had to navigate how to pay tribute to and not exploit that powerful history,” James said.

The hotel restaurant, restored with its original hardwood floors, will also give a well-respected nod to history. “We’ll be basing recipes on those of the past with an elevated southern twist,” James said.

Although not all historic features could be preserved, the Keiths are grateful to area craftspeople who have worked their magic to recreate the same period sensibility. Tim Duncan of Dooley’s Fab Shop recreated the hotel’s dinner bell and handrails, copying original designer Daniel Boone IV’s work. Craftsman Ed Doyle restored some of the lights while neighboring Hearth Glass and Gallery crafted period fixtures. Artisan Clarence Gregory took some of the old wood the Keith’s couldn’t use and turned it into the handles of knives, gifting them some of the finished pieces.

As much as they hoped to add to the hotel’s history, they never imagined how quickly their mark would be felt. The Keith’s had just begun booking rooms when Hurricane Helene hit, devastating the region. They quickly became a community hub. “I will never forget those first two days,” Amanda said. “A young couple, she was pregnant, walked in and said she just needed a place to lie down. We immediately opened a room for her.”

During the initial weeks when the town was without water, neighbors helped with a bucket brigade, bringing up water from the creek for the hotel’s bathrooms.

The Keiths also partnered with world renowned World Central Kitchen, feeding upwards of 300 people per day.

“While so many people have stopped by to tell us of their memories, I can’t tell you how many locals have told us they’ve never been,” James said.

“We welcome them to come and sit in front of a roaring fire or relax in one of the rocking chairs. While we want to offer a cozy respite for our out-of-town visitors, we want our neighbors to know we are here for them, too. All are welcome.”