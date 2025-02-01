× Expand On A New Track in Saluda

The Saluda Grade, in its heyday as a railway line, was no place for the faint of heart.

It first opened in 1878—after being constructed in part with convict labor—and allowed trains to carry goods and passengers from Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Asheville, North Carolina, despite a maximum grade of nearly 5 percent. Not surprisingly, the line saw its fair share of derailments and crashes. The railroad introduced a number of safety innovations (spur lines, splitting trains into sections to reduce weight) over the years, but by 2001 the grade no longer made economic sense, and Norfolk Southern ceased running trains on it.

Now, the Saluda Grade is on track to see new life. This time it won’t be for trains, but for hikers, bicyclists and nature enthusiasts in general.

The proposed Saluda Grade Trail will cover 31.2 miles of the former railway line between Inman, South Carolina and Zirconia, North Carolina. It’s a long-term project, but things are looking up, according to Kieran Roe, executive director of Conserving Carolina, one of the groups spearheading the effort.

“Back in August (of 2024), we announced that we had come to a formal agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway to obtain the corridor,” Roe said. “We have one year to close on the purchase, so by July of 2025 I hope we’ll be celebrating the closing.”

To help further that goal, a new nonprofit, the Saluda Trail Conservancy, has been formed.

“We’re taking it one step at a time,” Roe said, adding that the work will be done in phases and sections. It could take 10 years to complete the entire trail, but said he’s hopeful that some parts could be ready within five years.

Roe said community support for the trail has been strong.

“We got several unsolicited donations after we made the announcement (about the purchase agreement),” Roe said, adding that so many people shared news about the trail on social media that it basically went viral.

A number of public input sessions were held, and while some landowners with property adjacent to the corridor had reservations, “the overwhelming sentiment is excitement,” Roe said.

In many cases, such as with the Thermal Belt Rail Trail in Rutherford County, North Carolina, or the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville County, South Carolina, he said people who opposed the trails initially became supporters once they saw the results.

“They did a 180,” Roe said.

The trail promises to have a major economic impact on the Saluda community.

“The town—both the leadership and the small business owners—are probably more excited than anyone else,” Roe said.

To that end, Saluda City Manager Steve Orr said officials and members of the community have already been working to “reimagine” the downtown area.

McCreery Park has been renovated (in part through an N.C. Department of Commerce grant) to add amphitheater-style seating, and more is in the works.

“Everything is predicated on the trail coming through, including what we’ve already implemented,” Orr said.

The railroad bisected this town, Orr said, as will the trail. And one thing the trail will need is access. So city officials have a dual objective in mind—access to the rail trail, and more (and safer) parking.

Orr said the rail trail will fit in well with the city’s character.

“Outdoor recreation is our industry,” he said. “We don’t have manufacturing, we don’t have a huge retail base, but people come here to bike, hike and fish.

“We want to take care of that as much as we can, and accentuate it,” Orr said. “Our businesses understand this. We don’t have a lot of big buildings. Everything we do is outside.”

The rail trail, Orr said, will be a continuation of what Saluda has always been about. Starting in the 1800s, folks traveled from the hotter climes of South Carolina to catch a cool breeze in Saluda.

“People wanted to be outside here instead of in Charleston,” Orr said. “We’re just extending that idea 120 or 130 years later.”

Roe echoes that thought.

“A big part of it is just getting people outside,” he said. “We do a lot (at Conserving Carolina) to create opportunities to help people get outdoors.”

And that, he said, gives people reasons to care about their environment.

“There’s nothing like seeing things firsthand to get you to appreciate them,” Roe said. “It’s one thing to be in your car, driving along (and taking in the scenery and wildlife). But it’s quite another to see it up close.”

Roe said community health is another focus of rails-to-trails programs in general. Since they are multi-use, for both hiking and cycling, the trails give people a chance to “travel in their cars a little less.”

Certainly, outdoor recreation has long been part of Saluda’s appeal. Cyclists are often seen in town, either having come through the Greenville, South Carolina, watershed or having navigated up U.S. 176 from Tryon.

The Green River has, for decades, drawn a variety of water enthusiasts—everyone from anglers looking for trout to folks who want to actually get in the water. Fans of tubing, canoeing and kayaking flock to the river. Some of the rapids, particularly those in the “Narrows” section of the river (so named for its relative lack of width and rock-laden character) have long offered an extremely challenging whitewater experience.

For a more elevated adventure, the Gorge Zipline is a tree-based canopy tour with 11 ziplines, a skybridge and three rappels. The Gorge Zipline features a descent of 1,100 vertical feet, and you’ll take in some breathtaking views along the way. The zipline is part of Green River Adventures, a Saluda company that specializes in whitewater experiences along the Green River.

Hurricane Helene did, of course, impact Saluda, and in particular the Green River Cove. And while the landscape—and even the course of the river—was altered in some cases, don’t expect folks to stay away for long.

As for the Saluda Rail Trail, Roe acknowledged that “the storm is an issue we’ll have to deal with.” He said that prior to Helene there were already places along the corridor that had seen washouts, and that now there is “one pretty substantial landslide” on the grade.

“There will be cleanup we’ll have to do,” Roe said. “When we get to the stage of design and engineering we’ll have to work it out.”

Still, the overall outlook for the trail is positive. And it fits in well with Saluda’s existing outdoor vibe.

“I am optimistic,” Roe said. “It’s an exciting project.”

If you go:

Even with the Saluda Grade Trail still in the developmental stage, there is still plenty to do and see. Accommodations include The Saluda Inn (229 Greenville St.) and The Orchard Inn (100 Orchard Lane), both of which offer fine dining as well. The Purple Onion (16 East Main) offers eclectic menu options and often features live music. Live music is a weekend staple at Green River Eddy’s Tap Room & Grill (435 East Main), while the Back Alley Barn (30 East Main) is the town’s newest venue for music. And if you’re looking for breakfast or lunch fare, Ward’s Grill (24 East Main) has you covered.