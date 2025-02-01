Owensboro, Kentucky: Bluegrass, Bourbon, Barbeque

× Expand Bluegrass, Bourbon, Barbecue

Along the shores of the mighty Ohio River, on the state line of Indiana, at this crossroads of the Southeast and the Midwest, lies the city of Owensboro, Kentucky.

With a population hovering around 60,000, the community is a vibrant place of purpose and passion, whether it be its nationally recognized barbecue, world-class bourbon or universally beloved bluegrass music traditions.

At its core, Owensboro contains a seamless blend of southern hospitality and Midwestern friendliness, this attitude of genuine interaction with locals and visitors alike that radiates out a true sense of small town flavor combined with big city dreams.

“Bluegrass music, barbecue and bourbon are the ‘Crown Jewels’ of our little city, but the real unsung hero is that special hospitality that happens here,” said Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure Seafood & Grille. “I’ve often said the South begins when you cross the Ohio River, and surely that’s shown in the culture of Owensboro.”

On a recent excursion to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to cover its current exhibition “Jerry Garcia: A Bluegrass Journey” (which runs until March 28, 2026), I found myself not only in awe of the showcase, but also Owensboro itself.

Below is a recap of a truly full and enjoyable day in Owensboro.

× Expand Bluegrass, Bourbon, Barbecue

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

With a mission statement “to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience,” the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum was founded in 1991, the current facility constructed in 2018.

“Bluegrass is a unique music genre, one that you know when you hear it,” said Museum Curator Carly Smith. “It’s the expert musicianship, stirring harmonies, haunting lyrics, incredible tempos, and so much more. As a native Kentuckian, it’s also a cultural thing for me.”

Within the large museum is a seemingly endless array of bluegrass legend and lore. First conjured and perpetuated by the “Father of Bluegrass” Bill Monroe in the 1940s, the “high, lonesome sound” is in the midst of another high-water mark with the rocket ship popularity across the globe of marquee acts like Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass, and Sierra Ferrell.

“The genre has a rich history of legendary performers, and it’s somewhat unique in that contemporary bluegrass artists know that history well,” Smith said. “They know the bluegrass songbook, yet they continue to creatively push the boundaries, which is really refreshing.”

Last spring, the “Jerry Garcia: A Bluegrass Journey” opened. Noted as one of the greatest guitarists of all-time and a founding member of the Grateful Dead, the late Garcia got his start in music as a bluegrass and folk freak running around the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1950s and early 1960s—just before the inception of the Dead and the beginning of Garcia’s “long, strange trip.”

“He truly was a fan of bluegrass music, the banjo, and all the pioneers of the music—it wasn’t a casual thing for him,” Smith said. “It’s almost like we’ve ignited a new interest in the bluegrass roots of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia. There are so many branches to the music of the Dead, and we’re providing an immersive experience through one of those branches.”

× Expand Bluegrass, Bourbon, Barbecue

Green River Distilling Co.

Known as the 10th oldest distillery licensed in Kentucky, Green River came to fruition in 1885 when it was created by J.W. McCulloch. By the early 20th century, the brand itself became one of the most recognized whiskies on the planet.

With a tagline of “The Whiskey Without Regrets,” Green River was revived in recent decades after a dormant production period (1955-1993). But, it wasn’t until 2016 when it returned to the original facility (located on Distillery Road) where it began producing quality spirits 140 years ago. The brand is quickly returning to its glory days and is now available in 25 states and counting.

Alongside its flagship “classic Kentucky bourbon,” there’s also a rye whiskey, wheated bourbon, full proof bourbon, single barrel private selection, and an 85-proof version (aka: “1885 Bourbon”). For the classic bourbon, expect tasting notes of vanilla, caramel, spice, and chocolate-coasting peppermints, with hints of dried cherry and cinnamon.

If you’re interested in visiting the facility, there are several options available: cocktail class, barrel thieving, and a distillery tour. You can also simply wander in and enjoy tastings at the visitor center bar without a reservation.

× Expand Bluegrass, Bourbon, Barbecue

Lure Seafood & Grille

What if I told you one of the finest culinary establishments—in not only Owensboro, but also this region of The Bluegrass State—is a restaurant inside of a Hampton Inn & Suites? Well, it’s true.

Located on the first floor of the hotel on West Second Street, Lure Seafood & Grille is a highly sought-after haven for delicious seafood and Kentucky-style barbecue, a wildly impressive bourbon and wine selection, and its nightlife scene of renowned live music acts.

“When visiting Lure, I typically tell first-time guests to close their eyes and point at the menu,” said Ben Skiadas, owner of Lure. “Because we don’t serve anything that I wouldn’t serve my momma.”

In terms of seafood, Skiadas recommends the Kentucky fried shrimp and cheesy grits (served with bacon fried corn, white barbecue sauce, and a generous scoop of sweet bourbon bacon jam) or the “Drunken,” which features sake and soy glazed seabass with miso pesto rice, crisp jicama slaw, chili buttered edamame, ginger-beet puree, and wasabi roe.

But, when it comes to classic Kentucky barbecue, Lure is no stranger to offering up the best in down home smoked meats, which is prepared in its popular Lure Smoke Shack food truck. Skiadas points to the bacon burnt ends for a prime example of his signature work, served with chives, pickled onions, and gold barbecue sauce.

“My take on barbecue celebrates simple ribs and smoke to capture the pure essence of the meat,” Skiadas said. “And then dress the finished product with a simple yet effective accompaniment.”

Opened in 2014, right when the downtown of Owensboro went through a significant overhaul by building state-of-the-art riverfront parks and a convention center, Lure comes from a long line of beloved local restaurants owned/operated by the Skiadas family.

“The most important thing that has evolved is the fantastic souls who help breathe life into this place,” Skiadas said. “I’m blessed to have long-term employees, musicians who have performed here over the years, and incredible guests who embrace what we do and lay claim to us like family—they’re all an integral part of what makes us, well, us.”