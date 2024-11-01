Partner Content: Rekindle Your Spirit This Holiday Season

George Vanderbilt first opened Biltmore, his magnificent private estate, to family and friends on Christmas Eve 1895. Today, his descendants continue welcoming guests with that same spirit of gracious hospitality.

As you explore the renowned architecture of America’s Largest Home, you’ll discover treasures collected from around the world including priceless art, furnishings and tapestries.

Biltmore House is not just a showcase for George Vanderbilt’s collections, however; it is also an extraordinary family home that reflects the height of late 19th century Gilded Age style. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, the foremost architect in the world at that time, Biltmore is the culmination of his vision and design that continues to inspire guests today.

The estate’s glorious grounds were planned by Frederick Law Olmsted. Known as the father of American landscape architecture, Olmsted designed Biltmore’s spectacular setting to delight the Vanderbilts and their guests. As a Passholder, you can experience the transformation in every season: colorful leaves in fall, frosty winter weather, the grand blooms of spring, and the lush greenery of summer.

