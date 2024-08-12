Partner Content: The Bristol Hotel

Welcome to The Bristol Hotel, located in downtown Bristol, Virginia. The hotel features a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the Appalachian Mountains and the iconic Bristol sign, delicious steaks and fresh seafood at its street-level restaurant, and a historic ballroom for unforgettable weddings and special events.

Sippin’ All Summer Long

The Bristol Hotel is offering special menu and beverage options at LUMAC Rooftop Bar, along with a new, robust happy hour, live music series, and other events throughout the summer.

The extended “Happier Hour” includes 50% OFF shareables, frozen beverages, signature cocktails and more, weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. In addition to seasonal handcrafted cocktails, LUMAC will offer new frozen cocktails and specialty milkshakes to help beat the heat. Frozen cocktails include frozen margaritas, strawberry daiquiris and Game Changers. Specialty milkshake flavors, crafted by The hotel’s on-site mixologist, include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Smores, Peach Cobbler, Strawberry Cheesecake and Wake and Bacon – complete with a slice of candied bacon and cinnamon cereal rim. All specialty milkshakes are available as non-alcoholic or with choice of liquor. LUMAC welcomes guests who are 21 plus.

To continue the summer fun, The Bristol Hotel will host live music and events at LUMAC on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sunday Funday is back to help kick the week off right with alternating DJ appearances. Revelers are encouraged to dress in island attire as they enjoy karaoke and embrace the island vibes. On Tuesdays this summer, the air will be filled with live music from local and regional artists with musical styles ranging from bluegrass to rock. The hotel is proud to showcase its partnerships with local, community-based artists, businesses and social clubs for Trunk Shows on Thursdays where guests can peruse original art, clothing and more while enjoying panoramic views of Bristol and the surrounding breeze-swept Blue Ridge Mountains.

Hotel Happenings

Unforgettable Weddings and Special Events

Tie the knot with surrounding views of the Appalachians at LUMAC, and afterwards, celebrate the start of your new life together in the King Ballroom. The Bristol Hotel offers onsite wedding planning & catering, wedding group room blocks and a dedicated bridal & honeymoon suite.

