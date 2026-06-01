Following the Route of Revolutionary Greatness

× Expand NPS / Victoria Stauffenberg The Overmountain Victory Trail A monument at the Kings Mountain National Military Park—the end of the Overmountain Victory Trail—stands in the setting sun.

Of all the grueling challenges that led to patriot victory in the American Revolution, the one I find hardest to fathom is the 330-mile dash in the fall of 1780 by 400 militiamen from Abingdon, Virginia, over the high mountains of North Carolina to the Battle of Kings Mountain in South Carolina. Their presence, along with hundreds of reinforcements who joined them along the way, was the key that turned the war against the British.It took these Overmountain Men just two weeks to make the trek on horseback, averaging almost 25 miles a day in raw weather, through rugged countryside.

It took me years to retrace their steps.

Despite its importance, the Overmountain Victory Trail is less well known in the annals of Revolutionary heroics than places like Valley Forge, Bunker Hill, or Saratoga.

× Expand The Overmountain Victory Trail

Fortunately, there’s a well-marked motor route that replicates their trail almost mile for mile, including a lengthy spur that the Surry County, North Carolina, patriot militia took to meet up with the main force at present-day Morganton. Traveling the entire motor route is a great way to appreciate the rigors of the campaign. And because the scenery is spectacular in many parts, it’s not a bad focus for a vacation road trip.

My husband and I, both American history buffs, have made it a point to drive the entire route, but in sections. Having lived in the North Carolina High Country for many years, we were already familiar with the highest elevations, in today’s Avery County, North Carolina—up to 6,285 feet at Roan Mountain.

As current residents of southwest Virginia, we have also visited the Muster Grounds in Abingdon several times. But we were missing big chunks of the trail, which, due to the devastation along the way from Hurricane Helene in 2024, took us longer than expected to complete.

When we finally got to the finish line at the Kings Mountain National Military Park last December we both got a bit teary as we learned how savage had been the brief battle between the patriot and loyalist forces: hand-to-hand combat with bayonets and tomahawks, in addition to musket and long rifle fire at close range.

× Expand NPS/WC The Overmountain Victory Trail Members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association assisted the dedication of the new Cherokee Ford Trail.

How the journey began

The origins of the Overmountain Victory Trail are complex, but the main narrative has the British Army frustrated by 1780 in failing to subdue the revolution on northern battlefields. They turned their efforts to a southern strategy that would rely on what they believed—mistakenly, as it turned out—was a southern population loyal to the crown and willing to fight.

At first it worked, but British Major Patrick Ferguson then threatened to commit atrocities against colonists who refused to join the loyalist military effort that was rolling through Georgia and South Carolina and heading toward North Carolina and a meet-up with the main British Army. He put it thus: “If you do not desist your opposition to the British arms, I shall march this army over the mountains, hang your leaders, and lay waste your country with fire and sword.”

In southwest Virginia, waves of Scots-Irish immigrants who arrived in the decade before the revolution had their own ideas about that kind of threat, and they soon organized, willing to take the fight to Ferguson rather than submit. These recent immigrants were proud, fearless, and able to live off the land in harsh conditions.

Those Virginia militias, with support from their brethren nearby in the North Carolina Piedmont, decided to march southward to thwart Ferguson and his loyalists who were near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Imagine organizing that kind of effort today, across hundreds of miles of sparsely populated countryside, without paved roads, maps, telegraph or telephone, or any kind of navigational device. Yet, they did it, spreading the word through the wilderness and gathering a total of about 2,000 men, mostly on horseback, who would take on Ferguson at Kings Mountain.

Today, we can follow their route by car, RV, motorcycle, or bike. And there are numerous enhancements for modern visitors, in the form of camping and hiking opportunities, monuments and local museums, and nature preserves along the way. The Appalachian Trail even crosses the Overmountain trail near Elk Park, North Carolina.

× Expand U.S. National Park Service photo The Overmountain Victory Trail Rocky Mount State Historic Site, Tennessee. A local gathering place for nearby patriot militia who joined with the main body of patriot troops at nearby Sycamore Shoals.

Step by step

The main force of patriot militia mustered at a meadow in the colonial town of Abingdon on Sept. 24, 1780, and rode about 20 miles south to their first night’s encampment. Additional local militias mustered from the countryside nearby and joined forces at the second encampment, at Sycamore Shoals, Tennessee. Notable for today’s visitors in that vicinity are Rocky Mount State Historic Site—the rustic capital of the Southwest Territory, 1790-92—and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site, with recreational amenities.

The third night they sheltered from heavy rain beneath Shelving Rock, near today’s Roan Mountain State Park, on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, site of the “world’s largest natural rhododendron gardens.” Meanwhile, a second militia force mustered at today’s Elkin, North Carolina. They would ride four days to rendezvous at Quaker Meadows, near Morganton.

By the time the main force reached their fourth night’s encampment, above 5,000 feet elevation at Roaring Creek, near Elk Park, several inches of snow lay on the ground. It was an early winter. Two men deserted, sprinting ahead to warn Ferguson of the approaching force.

Today that area is crisscrossed with outstanding hiking trails, including the Appalachian Trail.

The next night’s encampment was another high elevation stop, at Grassy Creek, near today’s mining town of Spruce Pine. A must-see is the National Park Service’s visitor center at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals. There’s good hiking here, too.

Shortly after that, the militias split into two groups in an effort to keep the deserters from reaching Ferguson. The following night, then, part of the force stayed at Turkey Cove, still in the high mountains, while the rest camped at North Cove, a steep canyon close to Linville Gorge Wilderness.

After a night where all the men met at Quaker Meadows, they spent two nights in gentler country; as South Carolina, Georgia, and other North Carolina militias joined the force, they began their hot pursuit of Ferguson and his colonial loyalist militiamen. Because these were not British regulars, this phase of the war is known as “America’s first civil war.”

× Expand NPS/WC The Overmountain Victory Trail A statue of a wolf is decorated with scenes from the American Revolution in Abingdon, Virginia, a region formerly nicknamed “Wolf Hills.”

With all the militias assembled at Saunders’ Cowpens in South Carolina, on the eve of battle, American commanders chose the 900 “best-mounted and -armed men” to participate. They ate hastily and continued to the battlefield, a wooded promontory called Kings Mountain.

Only by visiting the battlefield’s visitor center and touring the trail system could I finally understand the ferocity of the short but important battle of Oct. 7, 1780. Ferguson had intended to rest his men on the high ground, but found himself encircled by the patriot frontiersmen. The fighting lasted just over an hour, resulting in Ferguson’s death and the loss of 120 of his men killed. Patriot losses were light.

The subsequent hangings of nine loyalists finally broke the will to resist and thus stymied the hoped-for British victory.

Now that I’ve ridden the entire Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, I’m ready to do it again.