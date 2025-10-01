Top 10 Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

If you’re looking for a getaway that combines rich Appalachian heritage, mouthwatering food, and a gateway to outdoor adventure, you can find it all in Maryville—pronounced “MUR-vul” by locals.

Just 20 miles south of Knoxville, this small town offers big experiences—surrounded by the postcard-perfect Great Smoky Mountains and bursting with charm, culture, and community.

From sipping award-winning local beer to exploring scenic drives and vibrant downtown streets, Maryville is the kind of place where stories unfold, music fills the air, and visitors feel like locals by day two.

Here are 10 reasons you’ll want to put Maryville on your travel radar.

Your Smoky Mountain Adventure

Maryville is more than just a stop on the way to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park—it’s a launchpad for adventure. Outdoor lovers flock here for easy access to hiking, fishing, kayaking, and biking. With the tranquil town of Townsend and majestic Cades Cove just a short drive away, Maryville is your front porch to the Smokies.

Hit the Road on a Scenic Drive

Even if you’re not a trailblazer, the beauty of East Tennessee is yours to soak in from the driver’s seat. Just minutes from Downtown Maryville, you can cruise the iconic Tail of the Dragon, a twisty thrill with 318 curves in just 11 miles (a favorite among motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts). Or take the historic loop through Cades Cove—where black bears, deer, and century-old cabins await. Looking for solitude? Try Rich Mountain Road for panoramic views and peaceful moments. The Foothills Parkway is another gem—offering breathtaking vistas that look like a living painting year-round.

Visit Historic Sites

Maryville is like a living time capsule wrapped in Southern hospitality. Its walkable streets are lined with lovingly restored buildings, cozy cafes, and quirky boutiques. Explore the city’s past at landmarks like St. Andrew’s Church and the old post office that once housed the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s headquarters. Maryville wears its heritage proudly, with Civil War-era sites and fascinating museums. Visit the Sam Houston Schoolhouse where the legendary statesman once taught. And don’t miss the Blount County Historical Museum or the stunning Capitol Theatre—an Art Deco masterpiece that now hosts private events and film screenings.

Soak Up the Art Scene

Maryville’s art scene is as vibrant as its mountain backdrop, with public art installations and galleries sprinkled around town. Maryville is adorned with captivating murals, including Nicole Salgar’s “Senderos,” a 100-foot mural that portrays a mystical figure as a gatekeeper to other dimensions, set against the misty Smoky Mountains. Another notable mural is “Downtown,” painted by local artists Pinkie Mistry, Chuck Finley and Will Lunsford. Adding to the town’s artistic flair, Dogwood Arts has introduced its Art in Public Places program to Maryville, featuring sculptures like “The Divergent (With I)” by Andrew Light and “Wind to the Dove” by Andy Denton, both located along the Maryville-Alcoa Greenway.

Delve into Campus Culture

Founded in 1819, Maryville College is a cultural cornerstone and one of the South’s oldest institutions. The beautifully wooded campus, especially alluring during fall foliage season, is worth the visit alone. Check out performances and exhibits at the Clayton Center for the Arts, which brings everything from Broadway-style productions to symphony concerts right to the heart of town.

Ride or Roam on a greenway

Feel the wind in your hair on the Maryville-Alcoa Greenway, a 21-mile paved trail connecting two vibrant communities. Whether you’re biking, jogging, walking your pup, or simply meandering, this scenic route weaves through charming neighborhoods, parks, creeks, and city centers. It’s the perfect way to explore the outdoors without ever leaving town.

Sip Local Brews & Wines

Maryville’s craft beverage scene is thriving—and delicious. Whether you’re into crisp IPAs, bold stouts, or a glass of locally made whiskey, there’s a pour with your name on it. Stop by Tri-Hop Brewery, Peaceful Side Brewery (home of the award-winning “Solveza” Mexican-style lager), or The Casual Pint. For music lovers, Brackins Blues Club mixes great drinks with unforgettable live music. Cheers to that!

Discover a Hidden Culinary Gem

Maryville’s food scene is one of Tennessee’s best-kept secrets, boasting over 100 locally owned restaurants. Dig into Appalachian-inspired fine dining at RT Lodge, indulge in steak and chops cooked to perfection at The Walnut Kitchen, or grab a seat at local favorites like Foothills Milling Co., Amici or Bella. Whether you’re looking for brunch, barbecue, or blackberry soufflé — Maryville satisfies your cravings.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

Maryville is a haven for boutique lovers, antique treasure hunters, and curious wanderers. Peruse locally owned shops like Dandy Lions Gifts, The Boutique on Broadway, and Boyd Thomas Clothing. Antique lovers can lose themselves in Parkway Antique Mall or Druid Hill Antique Mall. Every purchase feels personal — and often comes with a friendly chat and a great story.

Catch a Festival (or three!)

This is a town that knows how to celebrate, and its annual festivals are a testament to the community’s vibrant spirit. In September, the Taste of Blount offers a culinary adventure, bringing together over 30 local restaurants, food trucks, and caterers to showcase their best dishes. As the holiday season approaches, downtown Maryville lights up with the Holiday Market and Candy Cane Lane, featuring over 140 local artisan booths offering unique gifts. The festivities culminate with the City of Maryville’s Christmas Tree Lighting, marking the official start of the holiday season.

About the author: Kim Mitchell is director of Tourism, Greater Smokies Region.