The phrase ‘Appalachian cloud forest’ sounds almost fantastical, but it describes large swaths of one of North Carolina’s most attractive mountain areas.

Transylvania County, with its cool, mild climate and over 90 inches of annual precipitation, is one of the most biologically diverse places on earth. It’s a bucket-list destination for anyone captivated by waterfalls, and it boasts unrivaled opportunity for hiking, biking, fishing, and other expansive, untamed adventures.

With great shopping and local breweries, Brevard’s charming downtown is a tremendously rad place to visit. Then, of course, there’s the world-class performances at the Brevard Music Center.

“One of the things visitors appreciate most about downtown Brevard is how closely it connects to outdoor adventures,” said Nicole Bentley, executive director of Heart of Brevard. “Public lands, trails, and waterfalls are just minutes away, and downtown becomes the place to refuel and keep exploring. You can spend the morning outside, then walk downtown to shop, enjoy a great meal and plan what’s next.”

Transylvania County is packed with unforgettable experiences, so we’ve curated the ultimate top 10 guide to fuel your next epic mountain escape.

Waterfalls all over

Waterfalls are the defining soul of Transylvania County. Its title as the Land of Waterfalls is well-earned, boasting a collection of 250 unique cascades that range from accessible roadside vistas to secluded wilderness treasures. Each waterfall possesses its own character, shifting in mood and rhythm as the seasons turn.

Public Land Paradise

Much of Transylvania County’s identity is tied to its stewardship of the Pisgah National Forest, a historic 500,000-acre expanse established in 1916 as a cornerstone of conservation. While the forest stretches across 12 counties, Transylvania serves as its spiritual and recreational heart, hosting the very acreage that was carved out of the legendary Biltmore Estate.

Gorges State Park encompasses 7,500 pristine acres of the Blue Ridge Escarpment, making it one of the most ecologically diverse preserves in Transylvania County. Unlike more manicured parks, this wilderness area is defined by its dramatic verticality, where the land drops sharply over the Jocassee Gorges, creating a landscape of raw, unyielding beauty.

World-Class Mountain Biking

The county is a premier mountain biking destination, boasting over 350 miles of world-class singletrack. Riders can explore diverse terrain filled with stunning views, hidden waterfalls, and local wildlife. Whether you’re looking for a relaxed scenic cruise or a technical uphill challenge, there are trails for every ability level. Plus, the friendly local bike scene is always ready to offer advice to help you make the most of your trip.

Charming Downtown Brevard

While “small town” usually implies a quiet atmosphere, vibrant downtown Brevard overflows with charm and energy. The streets are lined with boutiques, art galleries, cafés, live music, and eclectic shops, all possessing a signature mountain flare.

“Downtown Brevard feels welcoming because it truly is. Visitors don’t feel like outsiders here. Whether someone is traveling solo, visiting with family, or stopping through for the first time, there’s an ease to downtown that invites people to slow down, explore, and feel comfortable being part of the community, even for a day,” Bentley said.

“People often arrive in Brevard as visitors and leave feeling connected. Downtown plays a big role in that. It’s not just somewhere to explore for an afternoon. It’s where community life happens and where people find their place, whether they’re here for a short stay or putting down roots.”

The Lumberyard District offers an exciting mix of shops, eateries, and live music. This laid-back area is perfect for exploring on foot, with an atmosphere that blends local culture and creative spirit.

Shaped by friendly locals and stunning scenery, Brevard’s personality makes a single day of exploring enough to inspire another visit.

Live Music Scene

Brevard is a paradise for music enthusiasts, offering everything from cozy shows in neighborhood spots to majestic public performances at the celebrated Brevard Music Center, one of the premier summer training programs for orchestral studies, piano, opera, and more.

Local festivals frequently host deep dives into a wide array of musical styles, or you might find yourself in the audience for Grammy-winning acts such as the Steep Canyon Rangers, or Travis Book of The Infamous Stringdusters hosting “Travis Book & Friends” every Tuesday (when he’s not touring) at 185 King Street.

No matter if your passion is bluegrass, jazz, or modern rhythms, this lively scene guarantees remarkable memories and the opportunity to witness premier artists in a truly unique environment.

Vibrant Arts Community

In Transylvania County, the breathtaking mountain scenery and verdant landscapes serve as a profound catalyst for both resident and visiting creators. The region boasts a rich tapestry of artistic expression, ranging from time-honored Appalachian traditions—such as woodworking and pottery—to cutting-edge contemporary visual arts.

“Our area features a diverse group of fine artists and galleries, working studios and craft shops that showcase local artists, potters and jewelers, as well as a very vibrant music scene,” said Billy Smith, President of Transylvania Community Arts Council.

“Our artist are among the best in the world, and we take deep pride in their work and how it enriches the lives of those who experience it,” he said.

In Brevard, you can discover one-of-a-kind handcrafted treasures scattered throughout the area. Gallery visits let you connect directly with skilled artisans and gain insight into their unique creative processes.

Thriving Beer Scene

Brevard has successfully traded its industrial past for a flavorful future. Once defined by large-scale manufacturing at the Ecusta Paper Mill and DuPont, Transylvania County is now a hub for artisanal craft. Leveraging the same pure mountain water that once powered factories, a new generation of breweries and distilleries has moved in to refine the local “manufacturing” tradition.

Today, the community’s energy centers on its vibrant social scene that have revitalized former industrial zones, turning them into popular gathering spots.

Local breweries often double as entertainment venues, hosting live music and local food trucks, creating a perfect atmosphere to relax after exploring the nearby Pisgah National Forest.

White Squirrels

In Brevard, white squirrels aren’t just wildlife—they’re local celebrities. These unusual, fluffy creatures have become the town’s unofficial mascot, complete with a rich local history and dedicated community events.

While they roam freely and sightings are never guaranteed, you can increase your chances of spotting a “scurry” at or around Brevard College, Silvermont Mansion & Park, and Franklin Park.

Standout Food Scene

Experience Transylvania County’s vibrant food scene, where Southern heritage gets a modern, creative twist. Local menus often spotlight fresh mountain trout—a nod to the area’s 421 miles of pristine streams.

From nostalgic retro diners and intimate romantic retreats to scenic lakeside tables, there is a setting for every mood. The region’s diverse offerings range from bold international spices to reliable classic comfort foods, catering to adventurous foodies and picky eaters alike.

Many restaurants feature outdoor seating, allowing you to pair your meal with crisp mountain air and stunning views.

Blue Ridge Parkway

While the entire Blue Ridge Parkway is a masterpiece of engineering and nature, the 16-mile stretch flanking the northern border of Transylvania County is frequently cited as one of its most breathtaking. The high peaks provide a spectacular backdrop for the road as it weaves through lush forests and high-elevation ridges.

The Mt. Pisgah area at milepost 408.6 is a premier destination, featuring a dedicated picnic ground, accessible restroom facilities, strenuous hiking trails, and the Pisgah Inn, the highest elevation lodge on the Parkway.