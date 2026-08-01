× Expand From mill town to the center of attention

Historic Spartanburg, South Carolina, has pulled off an impressive transformation, transitioning from a mill town in the shadow of shuttered brick factories to being one of the coolest urban residential communities and weekend getaway in the Southeast.

Developers re-thought the whole idea of the old mill structures to create hundreds of historic-yet-modern condos and apartments, which attracted a wave of young creatives, remote workers, families and bohemians to live in the city core.

The downtown cultural district now spans a four-block radius bursting with murals, buskers, and pocket parks. At its heart is the Chapman Cultural Center, a powerhouse venue whose leaders have long understood “the enduring significance of nurturing the creative arts in a community.”

Spartanburg didn’t erase its blue-collar history to attract tourists; it embraced it. The result is a destination that feels authentic, creative, and alive.

Billy Dunlap, the city’s chief tourism development officer, says, “anything anyone would want in a community, Spartanburg has to offer.”

He feels the city has done a great job, building out bike trails and bike lanes through Spartanburg, “and we’re in the beginning stages of developing the Saluda Rail Trail” that extends through a large swath of Spartanburg County up into North Carolina. “That will be a huge destination for us when that is built out. It will be a cycling hub,” he said.

The Daniel Morgan Trail System—affectionately known as “the Dan” by locals—is an integrated, multi-use urban trail network designed for walkers, runners, and cyclists.

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Named for Revolutionary War hero Daniel Morgan, the trail system is a 55-mile system of existing and proposed segments leading to a cross-county network,” said Laura Ringo, executive director of Partners for Active Living (PAL), a community-centered nonprofit focused on improving health and wellness in Spartanburg County.

“The Dan is part of a regional vision for a trail network that would connect multiple counties and states,” she said.

“One of the things that I love about the Dan is that there’s something for everyone. Of the 17 existing segments, some are in the woods and some are in urban areas that lead into downtown, some are flat and some are pretty hilly, some include educational and artistic features while others include action-packed play areas,” she said.

The trail system welcomes leashed, well-behaved dogs, and features a dog park and dedicated pet amenities.

On the edge of Spartanburg is the 700-acre Croft State Park, where residents and visitors can enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding or a swim in the lake. “It is one of our most visited areas,” Dunlap said.

The county is also well known regionally for its competitive sports tourism. “We host about 100 youth and amateur sporting tournaments a year,” Dunlap said. “About 200,000 people are attending those events.”

He said the county boasts 13 softball and baseball fields in one facility, and other tournaments include basketball, volleyball, swimming, soccer, lacrosse, dance, gymnastics, and disc golf.

“The people that come to those events spent $32 million in Spartanburg County every year. It is a big piece of our economy,” he said.

In nearby Woodruff, “one of the projects we’re most excited about is the Riverbend Athletic Complex, set to open in summer 2027,” said City Manager Lee Bailey,

“The complex will provide opportunities for local families and young athletes, while also attracting visitors from across the Southeast for tournaments and events. The 103-acre park features four turf fields that can be used for soccer, softball, baseball and more. There will also be pickleball courts and a kayak launch on the Enoree River,” he said.

“The entire Spartanburg metro area has become an attractive place to live because it offers opportunity without sacrificing quality of life. People look for communities where they can raise families, build a career and be connected. Spartanburg County delivers that, and Woodruff plays an important role,” Bailey said.

He said people discover Woodruff and want to return. “They may come for a concert, event or a new restaurant downtown, but they leave wanting to come back. People are often surprised by the experience they have here, whether it is from our newly-renovated playground to community events or restaurants,” he said.

× 1 of 4 Expand From mill town to the center of attention Minor League baseball is one of the many family events in Spartanburg and Wofford that attract residents and visitors alike. × 2 of 4 Expand From mill town to the center of attention × 3 of 4 Expand From mill town to the center of attention Wade Lindsey Sr., the founder of Wade’s Restaurant, puts yeast rolls in the oven. × 4 of 4 Expand From mill town to the center of attention Sonya Hunter and Ray Pearson have been lead cooks for more than 30 years at Wade’s Restaurant, and traveled with the owners to the ceremony to receive a James Beard Award. Prev Next

Spartanburgers and comfort food

In season, professional baseball is a driving force in downtown Spartanburg with the Hub City Spartanburgers, the Class High-A farm team for the Texas Rangers.

“The stadium is fabulous. It seats about 3,500 people; it’s right in the middle of downtown. It has changed the entire dynamic downtown,” Dunlap said.

Just a couple of blocks away is FR8yard, “the first outdoor beer garden in South Carolina,” he said.

“It is a great destination downtown, It is just a cool space. There’s many a night that comes to a conclusion at FR8yard,” which offers food, beer and drinks, live music, big-screen television, and a good time for most anyone.

When it comes to dining out, Spartanburg’s restaurant scene is an eclectic mix of deep-rooted Southern staples and exciting global flavors. Like any Southern town, there’s the meat-and-three comfort food spot that’s been there for decades, but how many of them have a James Beard Award hanging on the wall?

Wade’s Restaurant received the 2024 James Beard ‘America’s Classics’ Award, given to locally owned restaurants that are beloved for quality food that reflects the character of its community.

“My grandparents started the restaurant in 1947, then my father and aunt took it over in the late 70s—now my brother, Wade, and I are back in the business,” said Anna Liles, marketing director at Wade’s.

“We’ve never tried to be the fanciest restaurant in town. That’s not who we are. What you’ll find at Wade’s is homemade food, genuine southern hospitality, and recipes that have been passed down through three generations of our family,” she said.

“Spartanburg has a food scene that is incredibly collaborative. In some communities, restaurants compete with one another. But in Spartanburg, we genuinely support one another,” Liles said.

“If I need advice or want to bounce around an idea, I can pick up the phone and call the crew at Hub City Hospitality, Cribb’s Hospitality Group, Morgan Square Hospitality or any number of local restaurateurs. We all want to see each other succeed because we know a stronger hospitality industry benefits the entire community.”

The community boasts numerous dining destinations offering, Carolina barbecue, contemporary dining, Latin-fusion, or authentic Asian cuisines, reflecting a rapidly growing and diversifying population.

Dunlap said the Cultural Center is the local arts agency and the main draw for the arts & cultural audience from across the region. It offers live theatrical productions, art walks, musical performances, science exhibitions, and immersive classes.

Meanwhile, Spartanburg Coliseum—a 3,500 seat venue that hosts dozen of events a year, has in the past welcomed Jerry Seinfeld, Gladys Knight, Tracy Lawrence and dozens of other topflight entertainers to the stage.

“That’s another piece of the tourism economy in Spartanburg,” Dunlap said.