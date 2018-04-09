Asheville to celebrate trees

Asheville GreenWorks, the local nonprofit working to engage the public to preserve and protect Asheville’s urban forest and rivers is excited to announce its Love Your Trees Asheville Day event on April 21 at 2 p.m. The focal point of the event, held at the Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square, will be a colorful yarn bombing where trees will be wrapped with a hand knit “huggy” by volunteers to show their love for trees.

The event will also include “Tree Detective” activities for children and an “Ask an Arborist” booth for adults who can ask questions about local trees. To initiate the event, a city council member will read the Arbor Day Proclamation and a North Carolina Forest Service ranger will present Asheville with a Tree City USA Award for being a Tree City for 38 years. Food truck Belly Up will also be on site for the event.

“We are honored that Asheville will receive the Tree City USA Award this year, and we look forward to celebrating and sharing our love for trees with the community throughout the weekend.” said GreenWorks’ Executive Director Dawn Chavez.

On April 22 from 2-4 p.m. at 14 Riverside Drive, GreenWorks will host a free proper planting techniques class for trees, followed by a special Earth Day tree planting, sponsored by the City of Asheville, as part of a series of educational tree workshops. The proper planting workshop will be led by Eric Bradford.

For additional information on GreenWorks’ workshops and events, please visit www.ashevillegreenworks.org/events.