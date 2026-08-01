SMOKY MOUNTAIN LIVING

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From the editor, August 2026
Throughout my adult life I’ve worked to create enjoyable and gratifying arrangements of flowers, fern and foliage in my yard.T he problem, however, is I’ve moved around some, so I end up making impactful yards for other people.
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Decadent Breakfast
Our first meal of the day sets the tone of what is to follow. Be we inclined to go light with a continental breakfast or all out with a Southern spread—we all have some sort of routine we like to honor in the morning.
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It’s Versatile? Very!
Nutritionists have long praised blueberries as a super food, full of vitamins C and K, loaded with antioxidants, useful for control of blood sugar, packed with fiber, linked to heart health, and low in calories.
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Back to the Roots
I first laid eyes and ears on Americana/roots act Old Crow Medicine Show at the 2005 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. At the time, I was a 20-year-old college student on my first solo road trip.
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Word from the Smokies
Every morning, Kimberly Baxter leaves her home in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, long before most of its residents have hit their first snooze button. She’s on the road toward Cades Cove by 5 a.m., reaching her first stop of the day in the Cable Mill area.
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Park Mule Team Celebrates 50 Years
After years of long days spent together in the backcountry of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Danny Gibson knows his coworkers inside and out. “That’s the first thing you do,” Gibson said. “Learn your mules.”
Regional Content:
Pickleball at the Y
For two years, I had been walking on the indoor track at my Marion, North Carolina, YMCA. From the track I could look down onto the gym floor, where pickleball games are held.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Food Ethics in the Face of Climate Disaster
What does it take to eat ethically and sustainably? And what do when we can’t do it perfectly?
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
The Mountains Remember Her
She hasn’t a name; at least not one Granny shared with anyone. The marker simply states, Infant Daughter of Lawson and Helen. Had she lived, this unnamed infant would have been my granny’s firstborn daughter.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Saving Nature at May Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
Campus lodging isn’t limited to students at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk. The school also offers temporary refuge for injured and orphaned wildlife ranging from species as small as hummingbirds to as large as bobcats.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Park Mule Team Celebrates 50 Years
After years of long days spent together in the backcountry of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Danny Gibson knows his coworkers inside and out. “That’s the first thing you do,” Gibson said. “Learn your mules.”
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
On the Trail in the Smokies
For roughly a century, beginning in the 1830s, the only established route across the great crest of the Great Smoky Mountains was the Oconaluftee Turnpike. But as you might imagine, it differed greatly from today’s turnpikes.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Word from the Smokies
Every morning, Kimberly Baxter leaves her home in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, long before most of its residents have hit their first snooze button. She’s on the road toward Cades Cove by 5 a.m., reaching her first stop of the day in the Cable Mill area.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Back to the Roots
I first laid eyes and ears on Americana/roots act Old Crow Medicine Show at the 2005 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. At the time, I was a 20-year-old college student on my first solo road trip.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Decadent Breakfast
Our first meal of the day sets the tone of what is to follow. Be we inclined to go light with a continental breakfast or all out with a Southern spread—we all have some sort of routine we like to honor in the morning.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
It’s Versatile? Very!
Nutritionists have long praised blueberries as a super food, full of vitamins C and K, loaded with antioxidants, useful for control of blood sugar, packed with fiber, linked to heart health, and low in calories.
Aug 1, 2026
12:00 AM
The Heavenly Strawberry
Wild strawberries have always been abundant in the southern Appalachians, and in a passage in his Travels botanical explorer William Bartram described riding for two miles through “strawberry plains” in what was then Cherokee territory.
Jun 1, 2026
12:00 AM
Classic Fare for the Road or the Trail
I recently compiled a book of recipes oriented towards the hiker, the camper, the boater, the beach-bud, the front porch entertainer; in sum, all of those outdoor summer activities that call for simple, transportable food to enrich the experience.
Jun 1, 2026
12:00 AM