SMOKY MOUNTAIN LIVING

You hike through a forest on a rolling plateau. It's pleasantly cool in the summer with the tree canopy above. After a while, you scan the landscape and perceive an openness through the forest ahead—it can give a queasy feeling of an upcoming void.

The Dark Corner. The very words give one a feeling of danger, mystery, and foreboding, much like the title of one of Kentucky author Jesse Stuart's story collections: Beyond Dark Hills.

Acclaimed pastry chef Lisa Donovan, formerly of Sean Brock's Husk in Nashville, grew up traveling with her family, as her dad was in the Army. "I think there's a biological imperative that has us seeking a sense of place," she said.

Author and herbalist Maia Toll suggested we meet at Dobra Tea on Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville. As I stepped inside, my frantic disposition eased in response to the delicious smell of leaves and the quiet ambiance that embodies such a place.

Features

Museum celebrates music promoter Cas Walker A Knoxville retailer and politician, Walker used country music to promote his grocery stores, which helped propel numerous artists onto the national and international scene. 11:28 AM Blog