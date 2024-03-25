Photo Essay, April 2024

1 of 12
A massive patch of bluets in bloom—with some Mayapples mixed in—highlight the lower Nantahala River. Jim Casada, Rock Hill, South Carolina
Pink Lady’s Slippers on the Loop Trail at Deep Creek, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Melanie Lambert, Indianapolis, Indiana
Relaxing atop Hemphill Bald, overlooking Cataloochee. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Jack in the Pulpit after a spring rain. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
The rough and the delicate co-existing. Kalmias in full bloom. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Painted Trillium (Trillium undulatum). Huskey Gap Trail, GSMNP. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina
Large-Flowered Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Gorge. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina
Trout Lily (Erythronium americanum). Middle Prong Trail, GSMNP. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina
Large-Flowered Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Gorge. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina
Yellow Lady’s Slipper (Cypripedium calceolus) near the Huskey Gap Trail, GSMNP. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina
Native Azalea buds shot in the North Carolina Arboretum Azalea Garden. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina
A coyote near Parson Branch Road near Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Melanie Lambert, Indianapolis, Indiana
A special thanks to our readers for sharing their wildflower photos. Follow us on facebook to learn about upcoming photo essay themes.