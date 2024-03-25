× 1 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 A massive patch of bluets in bloom—with some Mayapples mixed in—highlight the lower Nantahala River. Jim Casada, Rock Hill, South Carolina × 2 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Pink Lady’s Slippers on the Loop Trail at Deep Creek, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Melanie Lambert, Indianapolis, Indiana × 3 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Relaxing atop Hemphill Bald, overlooking Cataloochee. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina × 4 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Jack in the Pulpit after a spring rain. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina × 5 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 The rough and the delicate co-existing. Kalmias in full bloom. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina × 6 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Painted Trillium (Trillium undulatum). Huskey Gap Trail, GSMNP. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina × 7 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Large-Flowered Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Gorge. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina × 8 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Trout Lily (Erythronium americanum). Middle Prong Trail, GSMNP. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina × 9 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Large-Flowered Trillium (Trillium grandiflorum) on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Gorge. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina × 10 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Yellow Lady’s Slipper (Cypripedium calceolus) near the Huskey Gap Trail, GSMNP. Stephen Lambert, Bryson City, North Carolina × 11 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 Native Azalea buds shot in the North Carolina Arboretum Azalea Garden. Joani Robson, Hendersonville, North Carolina × 12 of 12 Expand Photo Essay, April 2024 A coyote near Parson Branch Road near Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Melanie Lambert, Indianapolis, Indiana Prev Next

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their wildflower photos.