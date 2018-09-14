Blue Ridge Parkway closing for storm

× Expand Ben Blair photo Linn Cove Viaduct The Linn Cove Viaduct is one of the most recognized portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Its construction represented an engineering marvel, and the difficulty of building a mountain-hugging road left the stretch unfinished until 1987.

The National Park Service announced today that the entire 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway and all associated facilities - with the exception of the Pisgah Inn and Peaks of Otter Lodge - will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday in anticipation of high winds and heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

During this closure, all scheduled ranger programs and special events and uses are cancelled. This includes concerts at Humpback Rocks, Roanoke Mountain and Mabry Mill as well as the Overmountain Victory Celebration at the Museum of NC Minerals.

The closure is due too the risk that saturated soils, in combination with high winds in these areas, increase the risk of rock slide, falling trees and debris.

The Parkway will be closed until further notice.

During the closure, access to Pisgah Inn will be via U.S. 276 only. No access via the Parkway from the north will be available.

Access to Peaks of Otter Lodge will be via Virginia highway 43 only. No access to Peaks of Otter Lodge via the Parkway from the north will be available.

The Parkway is closed to all use, including cyclists and pedestrians, and it is a crime to circumvent gates and barriers, authorities said.