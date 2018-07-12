Crawl on down to Clayton

The 10th Annual Clayton Crawl is Saturday, July 14, in Clayton, Georgia, from 6 to 9 pm.

Visitors can ‘crawl’ all over downtown Clayton - located in the Northeast Georgia mountains - to sample food from area restaurants. Stroll down Main Street while listening to the numerous bands and musicians. Sip wine from local wineries or sample beer from regional breweries. Enjoy a great night out in the beautiful North Georgia mountains.

Food samples cost $1-$5, cash only.

Main Street will be closed from Savannah Street to the post office for the event.

Tickets available at the event only. For more information, visit www.claytoncrawl.org or call 706-982-1284.