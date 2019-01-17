Dollywood announces job fairs

The Dollywood Company has scheduled job fairs for residents interested in work at the popular park.

Job fairs are slated for Saturday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at Sevier County High School. Others will be Saturday, March 23, at Seymour Heights Christian Church and Saturday, April 6, at Arrowhead Church in Morristown. Times for all fairs are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Positions are available for the entire 2019 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings, which managers say are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer job or a position to help earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

Positions are available on several teams like Dollywood’s fast-paced foods and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are hospitality, lifeguard and food service positions. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also has a number of openings available including cooks, food service and housekeeping positions.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants must signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Applicants are encouraged to apply online first. They will be contacted to schedule an interview appointment following the completion of their online application. If unable to apply online, technical support will be available on site.