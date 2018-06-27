It's all for the sake of the song — Hayes Carll

• Who: Hayes Carll (singer-songwriter)

• Where: The Grey Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina

• When: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 28

• Cost: $20 (standing room only). All ages event.The "songwriters in the round" event will also include Darrin Bradbury, Jon Latham and Nick Nace.

• Why:Over the better part of the last decade, Hayes Carll has climbed the ranks of great American singer-songwriters, where his name gets whispered in the same breath as Jason Isbell, Townes Van Zant or James McMurtry, to name a few.At 42, some might look at his 20 years on the road as a grueling task. But, for Carll, he sees it as only the beginning of solving the great mysteries of life — where creative fulfillment, finding balance amid the cosmic chaos, and that internal desire to make a simple connection with fellow man bubbles to the surface of his beloved melodies. The recent interview below was conducted by SML Music Editor Garret K. Woodward. For more information on the performance and/or to purchase tickets, click on www.thegreyeagle.com.

