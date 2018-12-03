Last hike of the year!

Lace up your boots for the December 11 hike of the Kephart Prong Trail, led by Rob Howard. Rob has been hiking the region since moving here in 2010. Job assignments some years ago in Norway and Scotland kindled his interest in mountain hiking, and he's taken advantage of the great opportunities in our mountains since settling here.

This is the final Classic Hike of 2018, and it follows the beautiful water of Kephart Prong to Kephart Prong Shelter, and highlights a historic fish hatchery, railroad and Civilian Conservation Corps camp.

Kephart Prong is named for Horace Kephart, an American librarian and author best known for his work Our Southern Highlanders. Kephart moved to the Smokies in the early 20th century and was an advocate for the establishment of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Friends of the Smokies will celebrate all the miles hiked through the 2018 Classic Hikes of the Smokies with a small potluck gathering at Oconaluftee Visitor Center afterward the December 11 hike. Join for treats, holiday shopping, and socializing with your fellow hikers.

The December hike will be four miles, with an elevation change of 830 feet. It is designated an easy hike.

You can register for the hike here.