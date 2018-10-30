Missing link of Foothills Parkway to open

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials plan to open the long-awaited section of the Foothills Parkway between Walland and Wears Valley, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 10. The public will be able to experience the entire 16-mile roadway for the first time since construction began in 1966, including the 1.65-mile section known as the ‘Missing Link’ which is now connected by a series of nine bridges.

“We are grateful to the visionaries in the 1930s who conceived the idea of a parkway and to the countless people who have tirelessly worked since then to complete this spectacular section,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We can’t wait for people to experience the unparalleled views offered along this new Smokies destination.”

The completion of the roadway was made possible due to a decades-long partnership between the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and the National Park Service at a total cost of $178 million. Funding for the final paving was provided through a $10 million grant secured by the Tennessee DOT along with $15 million from the State of Tennessee and $7 million through the Federal Lands Transportation Program.

The Foothills Parkway now consists of two finished sections at either end of the 72-mile corridor. The western section now extends 33 continuous miles from Chilhowee to Wears Valley, offering a new recreational experience for motorists and cyclists. The eastern section, completed in 1968, extends six miles from Cosby to Interstate 40 and offers views of Mount Cammerer.

Park officials plan to invite the public to preview the parkway by foot, if conditions permit, before it opens to motorists. This pedestrian opportunity is tentatively planned for Thursday, November 8, during the morning hours utilizing a shuttle operation.