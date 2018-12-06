Prepare for possible 'once-in-a-generation' storm

The National Weather Service continues to update expectations for the weekend winter storm headed towards the mountains.

“Early estimates continue to place snow amounts between 10 and 20 inches across the mountains, foothills Piedmont northwest of I-85,” forecasters wrote in an online discussion posted at NOAA.gov for Western North Carolina.

“Local 20+ amounts are possible across higher east facing mountain and foothill locations. Dangerous freezing rain and sleet accumulations in excess of one half an inch continue to be possible with the high totals and therefore impacts between I-85 and I-40 outside of the mountains. Although latest model trends suggest areas closer to I-85 might have the most cause for concern,” the discussion read.

Parts of Tennessee and Virginia will also see extreme weather. “This system is expected to produce moderate to heavy snowfall accumulations across the east Tennessee mountains, extreme northeast Tennessee foothills and valley, portions of the northern Cumberland Plateau, and southwest Virginia. Light but measurable snowfall and or sleet is also possible across the remainder of the region,” according to a forecast for the Sevierville area.

“The bottom line is that a potentially very dangerous winter storm looms for much of the forecast area this weekend. And as the day shift yesterday put it, this could be a once-in-a-generation event for areas that experience mostly snow and ice. Now is the time to prepare. Finish preparations by Friday as if this storm speeds up Saturday may be too late, especially for the Upstate of South Carolina into northeast Georgia.”