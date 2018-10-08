Sevierville to celebrate Halloween downtown

Sevierville, Tennessee, will take on an eerie aura on Saturday, October 27, with the History & Haunts event featuring pumpkin carving contest.

Visitors and residents can enjoy guided historic ghost tours, the carved jack-o’-lantern contest and a family-friendly Halloween dance party. The tours will be led by Sevier County historian Carroll McMahan to intertwine legendary stories of past fires, floods, and misfortunes with memorable historical aspects that transcend two centuries in Sevierville.

The jack-o’-lantern contest is open to the public. Prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in the following categories: ages 5-8, 9-12, 13-18, 19-54 and 55-plus, as well as best business entry. A cash prize will be awarded to the overall winner as scored by the judges. The classroom with the most participation will receive a cash prize as well.

Activities are from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., with ghost tours beginning at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. around the gazebo on Bruce Street. For more information contact the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 865-453-6411, or go to VisitSevierville.com/fall. To get more information about the Jack-O’-Lantern Jubilee or to enter a pumpkin, e-mail Emily Murgolo at emily@scoc.org.