Slow tractors and skillet tossing

Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia will transport guests back in time through the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of pioneer traditions and demonstrations. The family-friendly event will be held this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, rain or shine.

Guests will enjoy the Great Appalachian Fiddlers’ Convention, featuring fiddle, banjo, and guitar contests on Saturday; mule jumping and mule obstacle course competitions and a mule logging exhibition on Saturday; old-time demonstrations like saw milling, soap making, toy and doll making, blacksmithing pottery making and more.

Antique tractors and engines will be displayed, and visitors can watch a slow tractor race, skillet and wrench toss competitions, hay rides, and additional games and activities.

Enjoy live bluegrass and folk music and seasonal food selections.

Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 13-17, and $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 and museum members get in free and parking is free. You can also purchase a family ticket for $40 that includes two adults with youth and/or children.

Find us on Facebook or visit our website for more information.

The Museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts and culture of an earlier time for the benefit of future generations; and to instill in the community – regionally, nationally and internationally – a greater knowledge of and appreciation for the Appalachian heritage.

The museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville at I-75, exit 122, then one mile east.