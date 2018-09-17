Some parks remained closed after storm

× Expand Carla Passmore Photo Essay, August 2018 Caney Fork Overlook

The National Park Service said Monday morning that all primary roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park are open in the wake of what was Hurricane Florence.

“Park roads and facilities are quickly reopening as maintenance crews sweep light debris and remove a few large trees from roadways,” according to an alert posted Monday morning. “Campgrounds, facilities, and outlying areas will continue to open as crews deem them safe. Please use extra caution as debris may still fall.”

The Blue Ridge Parkway and its camping areas remain closed to all traffic.

All North Carolina State Parks are closed until at least Tuesday, September 18.

“Park staff will assess the park for damage and safety hazards and determine when the park can safely reopen,” a note on the North Carolina Parks website noted.

Some South Carolina State Parks are closed, according to a note posted on the state park web site. “Hampton Plantation, Myrtle Beach, Huntington Beach, Cheraw, H. Cooper Black and Little Pee Dee state parks are closed until further notice All other parks are open,” the park service reported.

Virginia reported that “many state parks will be closed because of Hurricane Florence. See individual park web pages or call 800-933-7275 for details.