Upcoming Fall Events at North Georgia Zoo & Farm

September & October Hours: Fridays 11-4p, Saturday & Sunday 10-5p.

Labor Day Weekend August 31st- September 3rd Friday & Monday 10-4p Sat & Sun 10-6p

Join us for all sorts of family fun! Celebrate Labor Day weekend at the zoo! Tons of adorable animals from miniature farm animals to some amazing exotic animals and much more! Great for all ages & groups!! Save $$ by purchasing a package deal!BE sure to sign up for one of our amazing animal Encounters or Experiences!

Sunset Tour September 1st from 6:15p-8:45p

Take in the zoo in the coolness of the evening when animals are more active! Enjoy extended hands on and meet and great time with variety of animals. Refreshments served watching the sunset over the zoo.

Mommy & Me at the Zoo September 11th & October 9th from 10-2p

Looking for a fun and educational activity for the kids at a cost you can afford? Join us most 2nd Tuesdays of the month for a Discounted Day for you and the kids here at the Zoo! Not just for Mom's! Grandparents, dads, guardians and friends are welcome to come. Special mini tours for toddlers and discounted rates with the family in mind.

Behind the Scenes Tour September 16th & October 21st from 3-5pm

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! An unforgettable Zoo experience! Hands on, even more animals, see baby animals. Meet the stars! As seen on Dirty Jobs! Visit with animals that have made Hollywood! Get up close and personal!*With animals not seen on regular zoo visits. *With babies from the nursery including bottle fed Kangaroos, deer and more! Experience and take part in the training and enrichment.

Scarecrow Trail September 21st-October 28th. Fridays 11-4p, Sat & Sun 10-5p.

Join us for lots of fall festivities! This year’s scarecrow trail will be bigger than ever! Come see all the unique and fun scarecrows. Browse through the pumpkin patch and pick your perfect pumpkin. Enjoy the wool jump, wildlife walk, and much more! All this included with your admission to the Zoo!

Pumpkin Fest October 5th-28th.

Join us for the month of October for all kinds of fun filled activities. This is a great time to bring your group out and experience a variety of activities from: hayrides, wool jump, scavenger hunt, hay maze and more.

Boo at the Zoo October 26th-28th.

Bring your kids dressed up and receive a FREE feed cup! Enjoy a scavenger hunt, wool jump, and hayride! There will be lots of goodies and prizes!

