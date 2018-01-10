World's Largest Titanic LEGO Brick Ship

Visit Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in 2018 to see the world’s largest replica of the RMS Titanic built entirely from 56,000 LEGO bricks. This impressive model was conceived and created by a ten-year-old Icelandic boy diagnosed with autism. His giant, 26-foot masterpiece will be anchored at the Titanic Museum Attraction throughout the 2018 season.

“The world calls him LEGO boy and that’s just fine with Brynjar Karl Birgisson. After all, he's spent a good part of his young life surrounded by thousands of LEGO bricks - the building blocks of his monumental tribute to the 2,208 men, women and children who sailed on Titanic,” said Mary Kellogg, the attraction's co-owner.

With the exhibit opening Monday, January 22, excitement is building for LEGO lovers around the country. The Titanic Museum Attraction is already a favorite stop for folks visiting Pigeon Forge, and Birgisson's LEGO model only adds to the allure.

Young Birgisson's inspiring story has generated international attention, media coverage, a popular children’s book and appearances on television and Ted Talk.

“Upon completion, it is the largest Titanic LEGO ship model ever made and we’re proud that the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge will be the first and only place in the United States where it can be seen. We’ve brought it all the way from Iceland to showcase as one of our major 2018 exhibits,” adds Kellogg.

The Titanic Museum Attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee opens daily at 9 a.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online at www.titanicpigeonforge.com or by phone at 800-381-7670.