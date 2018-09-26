Asheville ranked No. 1 for solo travelers

Solo travel is on the rise, particularly among millennials — but those traveling alone are often limited by what they can afford.

RetailMeNot surveyed more than 2,000 Americans ages 18+ to find out which U.S. cities are best to travel to alone when on a tight budget. The top location cited by solo travelers? Asheville, North Carolina.

With a thriving art scene and bohemian atmosphere, the city is home to countless murals, trendy restaurants, fashionable hotels and overnight destinations, and an array of outdoor activities from which to choose.

The region’s elevation means you can get away from the heat, and a quick drive north from downtown on the Blue Ridge Parkway can find you pulling on a sweater even in the heat of the summer.

If you’re looking for a watering hole to cool off in, you’ll be spoiled for choice: Asheville has more breweries per capita than anywhere else in the country.

Located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this vibrant city is a scenic spot to explore alone. Asheville was also previously voted No. 1 in Lonely Planet’s 2017 “Best in the U.S.” list.

Hiking is one of the best ways to see Asheville. The Blue Ridge Mountains offer hundreds of trails in the area, which means there’s a hike for almost everyone regardless of experience or fitness levels.

The Botanical Gardens are free to explore from sunrise to sunset, though donations are invited to help maintain the 10 acres of native plants and habitats of the Southern Appalachians.

Asheville’s busking scene can be taken in while exploring the city’s streets. But remember: Busking etiquette states that if you stop to take a photograph, you ought to leave a tip.

The survey also found that San Antonio, Texas; Washington, DC; New Orleans, and Jacksonville, Florida, are excellent destinations for solo travelers.