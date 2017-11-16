Northeast Georgia Arts Tour-Great for Holiday Shopping

× Expand Marbled Ornmanet from No One Alike Beautiful hand-painted marbled ornament from No One Alike gallery in Clarkesville, Georgia.

The Northeast Georgia Arts Tour is a map of the region's art galleries, shops and studios that create original works of art made by area artists. Most venues are open throughout the year. The art tour takes visitors through four counties, Rabun, Habersham, White and Towns. As guests travel along the self-guided driving tour, they will view over 100 visual artists, painters, potters, jewelry makers, fiber artists, glass artists and more.

While the tour hosts a few special events each year, visitors can stop by locations whenever desired. You can start at any location on the map and go from there. The holiday season is a great time to grab a brochure and enjoy the tour. One can never go wrong giving a beautiful handmade gift, and with so many talented artists on the tour, you're bound to find that special Christmas gift you've been searching for.

Most recent Northeast Georgia Art Tour brochure