Hikers, outdoorsmen, photographers, and locals reveal their favorite treasures of “the back of beyond”—from secluded trails and fishing streams to quiet overlooks and picnic spots. more

In North Carolina’s High Country, 5,945-foot Grandfather Mountain attracts travelers from around the world, especially to join the kilt-wearing masses at the annual Highland Games or to take in the 360-degree views from its Mile High Swinging Bridge. more

Fifty years ago, when she was fifty, Ola Belle Reed looked back to tell the story of her life. For months we had been recording her songs. Now it was time for her life. more

The mountains drive these women to extremes—climbing the steepest rock faces, paddling the fastest rapids, biking the most gnarled trails. But what really motivates them is sharing their gifts with outdoors enthusiasts looking for a new challenge. more

Features

Mark Roberts Photo essay • August 2016 Few things endure quite like the memories made on an endless summer day in the mountains. Our readers share their views of those special moments. more 12:00 AM Perspectives

Upcountry South Carolina photo Highway through History Undulating through forests and farmland in what the Cherokee called the “Great Blue Hills of God,” the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway (SC Highway 11) crosses the Blue Ridge Escarpment from Gaffney to Fair Play, South Carolina. more 12:00 AM M. Linda Lee Departments

Carroll McMahan photo Hollow Harmonies Harmonious voices—often described as spirited, soulful, poignant, even haunting—ring out from Middle Creek United Methodist Church in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. These shape-note singers practice an art older than the church where they’ve assembled. more 12:00 AM Carroll McMahan Music

Rabun County TDA photo Life’s a Peach in Clayton, Georgia “Is that what I think it is?” I asked my wife, Dawn, as we stepped onto the outdoor deck of Grapes & Beans, a Main Street coffee shop in Clayton, Georgia. more 12:00 AM Tim Osment Departments