‘An Evening with Jane Seymour’ at Barter Theatre

Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Seymour will be the guest for the Barter Theatre’s Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence fundraiser.

Every two years, Barter Theatre plays host to an internationally known celebrity to help sustain everything theater lovers cherish about Barter as a hub of artistic vitality, educational innovation, economic strength and regional pride.

Past guests have included Robert Duvall, Shirley Jones, Patricia Neal, Lily Tomlin and Garrison Keillor.

Barter will host a 75-minute performance with Seymour on May 8, followed by a reception at The Martha Washington Inn.

Seymour has proven her talents on the Broadway stage and in motion pictures and television. Seymour's past films include the James Bond movie Live and Let Die, the cult classic Somewhere in Time, and the comedy smash Wedding Crashers. Her television credits include the Emmy-Award winning performance in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World as Maria Callas; East of Eden, for which she was awarded a Golden Globe; the mini-series War and Remembrance; and her Golden Globe winning lead role on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.

Barter Theatre's Richard Rose will join Jane Seymour on stage for a discussion of her career in film and theater and stories of her friendship with Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Seymour will also answer questions from the audience.

With a post event reception at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Barter is offering special event tickets starting at $150 and running up to $600, which will include a Private Meet and Greet with the actress, photograph opportunity and autographed DVD.

Barter Theatre, located in Abingdon, Virginia, opened on June 10, 1933. It is the longest-running professional theater in the nation.

For tickets or more information, call Barter Theatre's box office at 276-628-3991.