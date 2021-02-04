'The Men Won’t Tell Us Anything' exhibit

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is presenting a new temporary exhibit features women folk potters of Northeast Georgia. The exhibit, “The Men Won’t Tell Us Anything”: Women of Georgia Folk Pottery (Born 1890 – 1940s), will be on display into July.

The exhibit highlights the work of Arie Meaders, Grace Nell Hewell, Lin Craven and Marie Rogers. It shows how women in folk pottery moved from decorating pieces of pottery to throwing their own jugs, chickens and churns.

This installation is part of a series that will focus on the evolution of women in folk pottery and tell their stories about family, life and folk pottery.

An interview with Jeanie Daves of Clarkesville, pottery advocate, is available on the Folk Pottery Museum website. In the interview, Jeanie shares her experiences with Folk Potters and pottery with museum director Anna Calliham.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is located at 283 Georgia Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia, ¼ mile north of the intersection of Georgia Highway 17. The museum is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m. Admission is $5 adults, $4 seniors, $3 students, $2 children. Admission to the museum is free to teachers and military personnel with ID, and to White County residents and Sautee Nacoochee Community Association members. For more information visit the website or call 706-878-3300.