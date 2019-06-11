47th Annual Village Art and Craft Fair set for August

The 47th Annual Village Art and Craft Fair takes place August 3-4 on the grounds of the Cathedral of All Souls in Historic Biltmore Village in south Asheville.

The fair hosts 110 artists from 20 states, representing the full spectrum of craft media - jewelry, ceramic, wood, fiber, metals, two-dimensional art and more. The fair is a great opportunity to encounter new artists - 25 are first-time exhibitors - and to talk with crafters one-on-one. 87 artists are from Western North Carolina.

Thousands of shoppers from all over the southeast arrive to stroll through the fair, discovering unique works.

Each year a local artist designs the Arts and Craft Fair poster and t-shirts. Many visitors and residents collect these from year to year.

Asheville artist Annie Hall provided the artwork for this year’s poster and t-shirt design. Annie is a professional gardener who draws most of her inspiration from nature and her animal friends. This is Annie’s first time contributing her artistic vision to the Village Art & Craft Fair and it features her mother’s cats, Maggie Mae and Mickey.

Fair hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. There is no admission fee. Homemade refreshments are available at church-sponsored concession booths with proceeds benefiting the Cathedral'sOutreach program.