Park receives ‘Open Outdoors for Kids’ grant

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in partnership with Friends of the Smokies, received one of the National Park Foundation ‘Open Outdoors for Kids’ grants, to fund innovative educational programs that integrate virtual and in-park ranger-led experiences.

“National parks are America’s largest classrooms, offering new and expanded learning opportunities for students,” said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth. “Open OutDoors for Kids grantees are pioneering the ways kids and classrooms connect with national parks and experience … the wonder and complexities of nature and history.”

The foundation provided funds for the ‘Building Student Connections in the Smokies’ project, which supports initiatives for inclusive and culturally appropriate curriculum materials related to the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.

The funds will support Kuwohi Days - two culturally relevant, curriculum-based education days at a significant spiritual site for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee; provide transportation to students; and pay speaker honoraria for Cherokee elders and culture leaders.

Funds will also support half of the salary for an 11-month Americorps member to assist with field trips and online programs, reaching more than 4,500 students.

Project curriculum will be available to the public on the park’s educational website.

Friends of the Smokies is an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and has raised over $75 million to support park programs and maintain the Smokies as a crown jewel of the National Park Service.