'A Swannanoa Solstice' returns

For 17 years, A Swannanoa Solstice in Western North Carolina has delighted local audiences with world-class Appalachian folk and world music, becoming a beloved holiday tradition that lights up even the darkest of winter’s days. The festivities continue this year with the return of Grammy-winner Al Petteway, his wife and musical partner Amy White, and other local legends — at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 22 for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.

“Solstice is one of the most uniquely Asheville, uniquely Western North Carolina shows that we have,” said Dan Garrett, longtime patron of the Wortham Center and annual Solstice concert-goer. “You could go to New York or Chicago or Paris or wherever, but you’re not going to see this kind of show — or have this kind of multi-arts experience — anywhere else. It’s just so in tune with our mountains and our region. There’s music, there’s storytelling, there’s dance and photography. It’s a very Asheville experience.”

Petteway andWhite boast an impressive musical resume, mastering their instruments, which include acoustic guitar, mandolin, Celtic harp, piano, world percussion and vocals. Their award-winning signature sound — a blend of original, traditional and contemporary folk music — has been used in soundtracks for independent films, including several Ken Burns documentaries, the most prominent being the six-part PBS documentary series, The National Parks: America’s Greatest Idea, which featured one of Al’s tunes as its main theme.

A variety of other performers will also take the stage, including David Holt, a four-time Grammy Award-winning musician who is also a storyteller, artist, historian and radio and television host.

