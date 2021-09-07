Adventuring celebrated at festival

Outdoor Gear Builders, the outdoor gear builder association, is sponsoring the Get in Gear Fest on Saturday, September 25, near Black Mountain, North Carolina.

The event allows attendees to try out gear for the trail and water, to meet representatives and makers from over 60 outdoor companies, to purchase gear on-site, and to be a part of the local outdoor industry community.

The public is invited to attend.

Held at Camp Rockmont, the family-friendly festival will feature live music, food trucks, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees who pre-register will be entered for a chance to win gear from participating vendors, including Kitsbow Cycling Apparel masks for the first 500 pre-registered attendees who show up.

Camp Rockmont, situated on hundreds of acres of pristine land in Black Mountain, is on the site of the historic Black Mountain College. With miles of trails, a centrally located lake for paddling, and open meadows, the area is ideal for the festival.

The public can take advantage of the facility’s adventure offerings with an optional $15 Adventure Pass, which includes a zipline ride, climbing wall, archery range, waterfront ropes course, gully washer water slide, and canoe & SUP paddling.

Visitors can also rent one of Camp Rockmont’s 44 cabins Friday through Sunday, which includes a weekend dining plan and a complimentary 3-day family adventure pass.