'Alabama' to headline Thunder Valley concert

Country Music Hall of Fame honorees and legendary band Alabama will headline a new concert venue at the Bristol Dragway this summer.

The concert is July 27 at 7:30 p.m., opening with special guest John Michael Montgomery, best known for hits such as “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Swear,” “Letters from Home,” “Sold (The Grundy County Auction incident)” and “I Can Love You Like That.”

A country music powerhouse, Alabama is comprised of lead guitar/fiddle player/vocalist Jeff Cook, bass guitarist/vocalist Teddy Gentry and lead singer/rhythm guitarist Randy Owen. The band enjoyed massive crossover appeal during a five-decade run with their mix of country, rock, pop and gospel sounds, and the band widely recognized as the most successful country music band of all time.

"We never thought playing for tips at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still be playing arenas, stadiums and festivals," says frontman Randy Owen. "Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us. We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them.”

Affectionately known as “Thunder Valley,” Bristol Dragway is nestled between two mountains in northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line and sits adjacent to Bristol Motor Speedway. In 2019, the dragstrip is celebrating its 54th anniversary and is scheduled to play host to numerous major events.

