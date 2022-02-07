The Magnetic Theatre will present its 2022 Sketch Comedy Revue, Algorithm & Blues: A Dating Sketch Show.

Have the dating apps got you down? Does your emotional well-being hinge on getting a response from a potential love Match(.com)? Why not laugh it off with some locally sourced comedy centered around the joy and awkwardness of dating!

Bring a date, or better yet bring your support group and laugh until you cry. All coupled up? Then come for the schadenfreude of an evening poking fun at the trials and tribulations of modern dating, featuring live music, bad date stories, and dancing Yentas.

Local writers George Awad, Katie Jones, Travis Lowe, and Jason Phillips take on everything from first dates to live-in mates, from playground friends to friends with benefits.

Algorithm & Blues runs at The Magnetic Theatre from March 4 through March 12, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street, Asheville, in the River Arts District.