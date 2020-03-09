An afternoon of jazz

The Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center presents an afternoon of classic, instrumental jazz by The Jez Graham Jazz Trio.

The band features Atlanta pianist Jez Graham, bassist Neil Starkey, and drummer Mike Hinton.

The show is Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m.

Graham’s piano playing and the variety of his repertoire have kept him in demand as a player as well as an accompanist in the Atlanta area and beyond. Some of his favorite collaborations include legendary Blues/Jazz vocalist Francine Reed, whom he began with in 1996.

Enjoy an artist meet-and greet reception after the performance. Tickets are $18 for members, $21 for non-members and $10 for student. Tickets and information are available at 706-878-3300 or www.snca.org

The Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center is located at 283 Hwy 255 N., Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.